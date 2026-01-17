Manchester United welcome Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon which will be Michael Carrick’s first match back as interim head couch. Darren Fletcher oversaw United’s last two matches which saw them draw with Burnley and exit the Emirates FA Cup at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now United much welcome City, their closest rivals to Old Trafford in the Premier League, which is not going to be a match that many supporters will be welcoming at this time with United’s chances of a trophy this season all over. That said, UEFA Champions League qualification is not yet out of the window!

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Mainoo;

Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo

Substitutes

Bayindir; Malacia, Yoro, Heaven; Mount, Ugarte, Fletcher; Cunha, Sesko

Manchester City

Donnarumma;

Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake;

Rodri;

Semenyo, Silva, Foden, Doku;

Haaland

Substitutes

Trafford, Bettinelli, O’Reilly, Reijnders, Cherki, Ait-Nouri

United will need to start well against City on Saturday. It will be expected that United get a battering but stranger things have happened. City will be seeking to get the better over united again, which will probably happen as the club is rotten from the top to the bottom and it will remain that way.

United could have ‘new coach bounce’ and a swagger to their step facing City but that would be too good to experience so it probably will not happen. Carrick will be seeking to get results as he has been tasked with getting United back into the UEFA Champions League next season, which seems possible at this stage.

Written by Paul

