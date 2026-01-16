Manchester United -v- Manchester City

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 17th January 2025; KO 12:30 GMT

Manchester United welcome Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon which will be Michael Carrick’s first match back as interim head couch. Darren Fletcher oversaw United’s last two matches which saw them draw with Burnley and exit the Emirates FA Cup at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now United much welcome City, their closest rivals to Old Trafford in the Premier League, which is not going to be a match that many supporters will be welcoming at this time with United’s chances of a trophy this season all over. That said, UEFA Champions League qualification is not yet out of the window!

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 7 – Bryan Mbeumo, 5 – Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, 4 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, 3 – Mason Mount, 2 – Amad, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Mathijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu

🅰️ 9 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Amad, Patrick Dorgu, 2 – Diogo Dalot, 1 – Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee

City Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 26 – Erling Haaland, 10 – Phil Foden, 6 – Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, 3 – Jérémy Doku, Nico O’Reilly, 2 – Rúben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis, Savinho, Antoine Semenyo, 1 – Max Alleyne, Nico González, Omar Marmoush, Ryan McAidoo, Matheus Nunes, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

🅰️ 9 – Rayan Cherki, Jérémy Doku, 7 – Tijjani Reijnders, 5 – Josko Gvardiol, 4 – Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, 3 – Rico Lewis, Savinho, Bernardo Silva, 2 – Rayan Aït-Nouri, Divine Mukasa, 1 – Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush, Antoine Semenyo

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted City XI:

Donnarumma;

Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly;

Rodri;

Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo;

Haaland

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens should keep his place as United’s first choice goalkeeper against City. The Belgian is the best goalkeeper to play for United post-David De Gea, which is a great start for the Old Trafford club. Should Carrick trust him, which should be the case after seeing his performances, he will remain United’s number one.

Of course, with a hew head coach coming to the club in the summer, the goalkeeper will need to keep his performances admirable so he can remain in the plans for the club going forward, as a new coach may want a different goalkeeper. But Lammens is doing the right things most of the time, which is great to see.

Defence: Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw

United’s defence has some issues at the moment by Mathijs de Ligt could soon be back in action for United, just not this weekend. Harry Maguire could be in the fold to start against City with United needing a competent back four with experience and Maguire would fit that bill, especially this season.

Lisandro Martinez could partner Maguire in the centre of the defence, which could be good for United, who will need to nip the City attacks in the bud. Can they do it? Diogo Dalot should start as United’s right back with Luke Shaw starting at left back. United will have options on the bench too, which could give further options.

Midfield: Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro

United’s midfield will need to keep Casemiro in the centre possibly paired with Kobbie Mainoo, who needs to get himself started once again after being a benchwarmer for much of the season, when he was not injured. United will need to control the midfield might of City in this area, which does not instil me with confidence.

There will be reinforcements on the bench with Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte who will most likely be on the pitch at some point although Mount is more of an attacking player so could be positioned in a more advanced position for United. Tyler Fletcher could find some minutes too, which would be good.

Attacking Midfield: Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking midfield will be strengthened for the visit of City this weekend with both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad back in the fray following their exits from the AFCON tournament this month. Mbeumo should start on the right wing with Amad on the bench to bring on later in the game, which could be good for United.

Bruno Fernandes should start in the centre of the three attacking midfielders, which should place United in good hands to get a result against City this weekend. On the left wing, Matheus Cunha should start as he can do some damage to the City defence and even start something for United to get on the scoresheet.

Striker: Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko needs to continue leading the line for United. In the past two matches he has three goals to his name, having just two goals prior to those matches. The striker seems to be able to find the goal now, which gives a suggestion that is was the tactics of Ruben Amorim – which may or may not be the case.

Sesko is a top striker and is settling in at United in the Premier League. He needs to be given the time to find his feet at the club. Rasmus Hojlund could also return to the club in the summer and find that he settles in under a new head coach, which may change his fortunes at the Old Trafford club?

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher; Joshua Zirkzee, Amad

United will have nine players on the bench against City. Altay Bayindir will be the goalkeeper on the bench, which is where he is best suited. In defence, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven should all be available on the bench with substitutions likely against City in this must win match for United.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and Jack Fletcher should all be able to boost the midfield, should United need reinforcement at some point during the match. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee and Amad should both be available. Shea Lacey is suspended following his red card against Brighton in the Emirates FA Cup.

Match Prediction

United will need to start well against City on Saturday. It will be expected that United get a battering but stranger things have happened. City will be seeking to get the better over united again, which will probably happen as the club is rotten from the top to the bottom and it will remain that way.

United could have ‘new coach bounce’ and a swagger to their step facing City but that would be too good to experience so it probably will not happen. Carrick will be seeking to get results as he has been tasked with getting United back into the UEFA Champions League next season, which seems possible at this stage.

Manchester United 3-2 Manchester City

