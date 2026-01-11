Confirmed XI: Fletcher picks his FA Cup XI to face Brighton! Sesko to score again? Mainoo to shine?

Manchester United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Darren Fletcher will be leading United into his second match as caretaker manager, which may also be his last before he returns to the U18 squad at the club. United want to win.

Beating Brighton on Sunday at Old Trafford will drive the club forward and get them away from three darts on the bounce – two of which to the bottom two teams in the Premier League this season – one arguable the worst of the Premier League era. Fletcher will be motivated to get United into Monday’s round four FA Cup draw.

Manchester United

Lammens;

Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Dorgu;

Mainoo, Ugarte;

Cunha, Fernandes, Mount;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Maguire, Malacia, Heaven; Casemiro, J.Fletcher, T.Fletcher; Zirkzee, Lacey

Brighton and Hove Albion

Steele;

Hinshelwood, Gómez, Veltman, Coppola

Groß, Gruda;

Kadioglu, Rutter, Boscagli;

Welbeck

Substitutes

Verbruggen, Dunk, Van Hecke, Watson, Kostoulas, Mitoma, Ayari, Tasker, Howell

United will have to get out of the draw mentality which seems to have infected the Old Trafford club of late. Drawing against both Wolves and Burnley – the bottom two teams in the Premier League table is a terrible situation to be in – those four points dropped could mean something at the end of the season.

Fletcher will need to find a way for United to get the better of Brighton as an exit from the FA Cup in the third round of the competition will be another poor memory for United this season. There needs to be something for the club to play for and the FA Cup has to be it this season. United needs a win and a good one!

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.