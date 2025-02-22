Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Fernandes & Zirkzee lead the line against Everton; Obi, Heaven, Kone & Yoro on the bench

Manchester United travel the short distance to Goodison Park where they will face Everton in the Premier League at 12:30 pm on Saturday afternoon. Ruben Amorim’s side will be seeking to overturn the clubs poor form this season and seek to raising them from 15th place in the Premier League this season.

United have lost their last two Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (2-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) beating Leicester City 2-1 in the Emirates FA Cup between the two fixtures. United have the best part of a week rest between matches with the European competitions in their play off phase at this stage of the season.

United have a major injury crisis once again, which may see some players return this weekend, but saw a bench of eight academy players along with Victor Lindelof against Spurs on Sunday. United’s season has gone from bad to worse despite them still being in the Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Europa League at this moment in time.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, de Ligt;

Dalot. Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Fernandes, Zirkzee;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Graczyk, Harrison; Lindelof, Yoro, Heaven; Eriksen, Kone; Garnacho, Obi

Everton

Pickford;

O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Garner, Gueye;

Lindstrøm, Doucoure, Harrison;

Beto

Substitutes

Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Dixon, Alvarez, Iroegbunam, Heath, Sherif

United and Everton have met 214 times in the history of both clubs with United winning 96 times, drawing 47 times and losing 71 times. United have not lost to Everton since the 9 April 2022, a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park. United have won the last six matches, five in the Premier League and once in the Emirates FA Cup.

This will be the first and last time for Amorim to manage his team at Goodison Park and the manager will want to overturn United’s form and get a much needed victory in the Premier League having lost the last two matches in the league to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. This needs to change and quickly.

United have had five days rest since the defeat to Spurs on Sunday and despite major problems with injuries, it is expected that United will have a similar squad to take to Merseyside on Saturday afternoon. With their backs to the wall currently, United owe it to the supporters of the club to put in a performance worthy of praise.

Written by Paul

