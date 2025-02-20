Preview: United will need to do much better against Everton! The lack of fight must stop now! This is Manchester United! Where is the passion?

Everton -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Saturday 22 February 2024, KO 12:30 GMT

Manchester United travel the short distance to Goodison Park where they will face Everton in the Premier League at 12:30 pm on Saturday afternoon. Ruben Amorim’s side will be seeking to overturn the clubs poor form this season and seek to raising them from 15th place in the Premier League this season.

United have lost their last two Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (2-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) beating Leicester City 2-1 in the Emirates FA Cup between the two fixtures. United have the best part of a week rest between matches with the European competitions in their play off phase at this stage of the season.

United have a major injury crisis once again, which may see some players return this weekend, but saw a bench of eight academy players along with Victor Lindelof against Spurs on Sunday. United’s season has gone from bad to worse despite them still being in the Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Europa League at this moment in time.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 1-0 L, Leicester 2-1 W, Palace 2-0 L, FCSB 2-0 W, Fulham 1-0 W, Rangers 2-1 W

Goals: 9 – Amad, Bruno Fernandes, 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 5 – Joshua Zirkzee, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Casemiro, 2 – Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, 1 – Antony, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo

Assists: 12 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Amad, 6 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte

Everton – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Palace 2-1 W, Liverpool 2-2 D, Bournemouth 2-0 L, Leicester 4-0 W, Brighton 1-0 W, Spurs 3-2 W

Goals: 8 – Iliman Ndiaye, 7 – Beto, 4 – Dwight McNeil, 3 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 2 – Abdoulaye Doucouré, Michael Keane, 1 – Carlos Alcaraz, Orel Mangala, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young

Assists: 3 – Dwight McNeil, Ashley Young, 2 – Idrissa Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam, 1 – Carlos Alcaraz, Harrison Armstrong, Jarrad Branthwaite, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jake O’Brien, Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Everton have met 65 times in the Premier League. United have won 42 times, drawn 13 times with Everton winning 10 times. United have scored 122 goals, winning eight penalties, scoring seven. Everton have scored 60 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three. United will need to perform against Everton.

United have kept 28 clean sheets against Everton with the Merseyside club keeping 10 clean sheets against United. Discipline can be an issue in these matches with United players shown 83 yellow cards and two red cards whilst Everton players have been shown 121 yellow cards and three red cards.

Mark Hughes, Andrei Kanchelskis, Phil Neville, Jesper Blomqvist, Wayne Rooney, Tim Howard, Louis Saha, Darron Gibson, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Keane, Tom Cleverley, Romelu Lukaku, Morgan Schneiderlin, Donny van de Beek, James Garner and Ashley Young have played for both clubs.

Team News

United: United have a major injury problem right now which has ruled out seven players with a further four players named as doubts for the clash with Everton on Saturday afternoon. Ruben Amorim will have to make do with the players that he has, adding to the squad with talented youth players, as was the case against Spurs.

Ruled Out: Lisandro Martinez (knee), Amad (ankle/foot), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Kobbie Mainoo (other), Mason Mount (thigh), Altay Bayindir (other) and Jonny Evans (lower back)

Doubts: Leny Yoro (illness), Christian Eriksen (illness), Manuel Ugarte (knock) and Toby Collyer (knock)

Suspended: None

Everton: Everton have their own problems with injury at this stage of the season and the visit of United to Goodison Park for the very last time will be an occasion that they want to win, setting a good example to the supporters of the club for what will be the final league match between the two clubs there.

Ruled Out: Orel Mangala (knee), Dwight McNeil (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Armando Broja (ankle/foot), Youssef Ramalho Chermiti (thigh), Seamus Coleman (calf/shin/heel), Nathan Patterson (thigh) and Iliman Baroy Ndiaye (knee)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, de Ligt, Maguire;

Dalot. Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Zirkzee, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Everton Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Pickford;

O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Garner, Gueye;

Lindstrøm, Alcaraz, Harrison;

Beto

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Everton have met 214 times in the history of both clubs with United winning 96 times, drawing 47 times and losing 71 times. United have not lost to Everton since the 9 April 2022, a 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park. United have won the last six matches, five in the Premier League and once in the Emirates FA Cup.

This will be the first and last time for Amorim to manage his team at Goodison Park and the manager will want to overturn United’s form and get a much needed victory in the Premier League having lost the last two matches in the league to Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur. This needs to change and quickly.

United have had five days rest since the defeat to Spurs on Sunday and despite major problems with injuries, it is expected that United will have a similar squad to take to Merseyside on Saturday afternoon. With their backs to the wall currently, United owe it to the supporters of the club to put in a performance worthy of praise.

Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

