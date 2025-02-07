Confirmed XI: Amorim picks his team to face Leicester in the FA Cup! Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line? Debut for Dorgu?

Manchester United return to Emirates FA Cup action against Leicester City at Old Trafford this evening. It will be the return to Old Trafford for Ruud van Nistelrooy, who managed United after the sacking of Erik ten Hag before being replaced by Ruben Amorim. The Dutchman became the Leicester manager shortly after departing United.

United were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace in their last match which was in the Premier League, a competition where United’s form has been disastrous. However, in the UEFA Europa League and the Emirates FA Cup, United have some good form, which brings questions to the table especially for the players.

United will need to get the better of Leicester at the Theatre of Dreams in order to remain in the FA Cup this season, having won the competition last season beating Manchester City at Wembley, against all odds. United will need to pull their form out of the bag to get the needed result to remain in the FA Cup this evening.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dorgu;

Amad, Fernandes;

Højlund

Substitutes

Graczyk; Lindelof, De Ligt, Heaven; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho

Leicester City

Hermansen;

Justin, Okoli, Faes, Thomas;

Ndidi, Soumare;

Reid, Khannouss, Ayew;

Daka

Substitutes

Stolarczyk, Coulibaly, Coady, Winks, Skipp, Buonanotte, McAteer, Mavididi, Monga

United and Leicester City have a good history having played each other 139 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 72 times, drawing 31 times and losing 36 times. United and Leicester have faced each other three times in the FA Cup with United winning twice and losing once.

United have a five match unbeaten run against Leicester at present with four wins and one draw. Prior to this, United lost three matches in a row, all in 2021 against Leicester with the last defeat against the club coming back in 2014, that 5-3 defeat at the Kingpower Stadium.

United will be seeking to get another win under their belts against Leicester this evening. The club is not doing all that well in the Premier League this season, sitting in the relegation places with just 17 points from 24 matches this season. United are not much further away in 13th place but have 29 points from 24 matches this season.

Written by Paul

