Confirmed XI: Amorim picks side to face Palace! Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line? Ugarte & Mainoo in midfield? Check the team news here…

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Theatre of Dreams. United are winless against Palace over the last three matches and will need to change that as they must better their Premier League position this season or break another record.

United beat FCSB in the UEFA Europa League 2-0 on Thursday evening in Bucharest, securing their place in the round of 16 without having to play in the play off round. In securing their place in Europe later this season, United did so unbeaten, drawing their opening three matches and winning the next five of the eight matches played.

United sit in 12th place in the Premier League at the time of writing with 29 points from 23 matches so far this season. Palace sit in 13th place in the league with just 27 points from 23 matches. United will need to beat the London club to keep them from leapfrogging them at this stage of the season. Can United step up and win?

Manchester United

Onana;

Yoro, Maguire, Martinez;

Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui;

Garnacho, Fernandes;

Amad

Substitutes

Bayindir, Harrison, De Ligt, Lindelof, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Hojlund, Zirkzee

Crystal Palace

Henderson;

Richards, Lacroix, Guehi;

Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell;

Sarr, Kamada;

Mateta

Substitutes

Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Eze, Schlupp, Wharton, Esse, Devenny, Nketiah

United and Palace have met 67 times in all competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 41 times, drawn 14 times with Palace winning 12 times. United last beat Palace on the 26 September 2023 in the Carabao Cup, winning 3-0 with goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial.

United and Palace have met three times since that victory with Palace winning twice with the last match between the two teams was a 0-0 draw. United lost 1-0 and 4-0 to Palace in the Premier League last season so the 0-0 draw this season was a good start for United to go back to winning ways against Palace.

United will need to start well against Palace as their attacking threat is a problem for United as has been shown in the two matches they lost to Palace last season. United have seemingly turned a corner this season but there is some major work to be done before the club will return to the dominant way they once were.

