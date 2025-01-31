Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford as they welcome Crystal Palace to the Theatre of Dreams. United are winless against Palace over the last three matches and will need to change that as they must better their Premier League position this season or break another record.

United beat FCSB in the UEFA Europa League 2-0 on Thursday evening in Bucharest, securing their place in the round of 16 without having to play in the play off round. In securing their place in Europe later this season, United did so unbeaten, drawing their opening three matches and winning the next five of the eight matches played.

United sit in 12th place in the Premier League at the time of writing with 29 points from 23 matches so far this season. Palace sit in 13th place in the league with just 27 points from 23 matches. United will need to beat the London club to keep them from leapfrogging them at this stage of the season. Can United step up and win?

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana will probably start for United against Palace on Sunday. I am not sure that he’s the best goalkeeper at the club as Altay Bayindir has shone when given the option to start ahead of the Cameroonian. But he is lacking experience in the Premier League, so it would be a gamble for him to be starting ahead of Onana this weekend.

Onana has conceded 124 goals for United in 92 appearances for the club, which is a terrible number of goals to be conceding. United need a goalkeeper that can keep clean sheets more often, especially against the much better teams in the Premier League who thrive on incompetent goalkeeping and defending.

Bayindir seems to be a confident goalkeeper who has started to make his mark at United. It was rumoured that he could be leaving the club this year, which would be a shame as United would need to start again with another goalkeeper to challenge or even take the number one position off Onana and United could do much better.

Defenders: De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez

United’s defence will need to do a lot better against Palace as they need a win from this match which will be a step forward from the clash between the two teams earlier this season with resulted in a 0-0 draw. Matthijs de Ligt should be starting on the right of the back three as he has great presence and ability in defence.

In the centre of the back three, Harry Maguire should start as he offers a steady performance with a height advantage plus under Amorim, he has risen in stature and seemingly gone from the player who was to be sold last summer into one of the performers of the defence this season, which is great to see.

On the left side of the back three, Lisandro Martinez should once against start for the club. His presence in the defence has grown as there weeks have gone on seeing him score two goals since the 2-2 draw with Liverpool. adding to his two assists this season. He has started to find his form once again, which is great for United.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot

The United midfield should be strong against Palace on Sunday. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot should be starting in the wing back positions. I believe that this duo will perform well for United and do the business bridging the defence to the attack. United will be in good hands with both Mazraoui and Dalot.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be starting as they offer the best kind of energy and application in the centre of the midfield. Ugarte can control the midfield and Mainoo can bridge the midfield with the attack, and possibly score again as he did against FCSB on Thursday evening in Bucharest.

United will have a few options in the midfield against Palace with both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to offer experience and Toby Collyer to add some talent to the midfield options. In the wide positions, United could have Luke Shaw back in action if he is fit enough or Tyrell Malacia if he is not.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

United’s attacking line has some promising players but they need to be performing to the best of their abilities to lead well for the Old Trafford club. Amad should be a starter for the club, apart from when he is being rested as there are still a lot of matches to play. The Ivorian is a vert talented player for United.

Rasmus Hojlund has not scored a goal for United since 2024 and he will be seeking to get back on the scoresheet and that could happen against Palace, against all odds. United need to fix up in the goalscoring department as they have become terrible in front of goal but it should start getting better soon.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the first names on the team sheet because of what he puts into his performances for United. He has become one of the senior players for the club in the five years he has been in Manchester and what a signing he has been for the Old Trafford club – he will be a big miss for United one day.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Yoro, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho

United will have nine players on the bench in the Premier League against Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. After his great display against FCSB it is expected that Altay Bayindir will once again be on the bench for United, despite the fact they he should get some minutes in the Premier League at some point.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw could all play a part from the bench – that is if Shaw is fit enough to play a part despite only returning to training earlier this week. United should have some options though and they will be needed. In midfield, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer could all be available.

I attack, United have fewer options with Antony leaving on loan for the remainder of the roof the season. Against Palace United could have just Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho on the bench unless Amorim decides to bring in a youth player to bolster the attacking line or stick with what he has in this match.

Written by Paul

