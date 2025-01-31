1 February 2025

Related Stories

Palace - Premier League - Old Trafford - 2:2:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Onana or Bayindir in goal against Palace? De Ligt, Maguire and Licha in defence? Ugarte & Mainoo in midfield? Hojlund or Zirksee to start up top?

editor 31 January 2025
FCSB - Europa League - National Stadium - 30:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Eriksen & Fernandes lead the line against FCSB! Bayindir in goal! De Ligt, Mazraoui & Martinez in defence!

editor 30 January 2025
Fulham - Premier League - Craven Cottage - 26:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Garnacho & Amad lead the line against Fulham in the Premier League! Fernandes & Ugarte in midfield! Mazraoui returns!

editor 26 January 2025

You may have missed

Palace - Premier League - Old Trafford - 2:2:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Onana or Bayindir in goal against Palace? De Ligt, Maguire and Licha in defence? Ugarte & Mainoo in midfield? Hojlund or Zirksee to start up top?

editor 31 January 2025
Palace - Premier League - Old Trafford - 2:2:25
4 min read

Preview: Can Hojlund start scoring the goals against Palace on Sunday? Ugarte & Mainoo in the centre of the midfield? De Ligt, Maguire & Martinez in defence?

editor 31 January 2025
FCSB - Europa League - National Stadium - 30:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Eriksen & Fernandes lead the line against FCSB! Bayindir in goal! De Ligt, Mazraoui & Martinez in defence!

editor 30 January 2025
Fulham - Premier League - Craven Cottage - 26:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Garnacho & Amad lead the line against Fulham in the Premier League! Fernandes & Ugarte in midfield! Mazraoui returns!

editor 26 January 2025

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading