Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Eriksen & Fernandes lead the line against FCSB! Bayindir in goal! De Ligt, Mazraoui & Martinez in defence!

Manchester United return to action in the UEFA Europa League this evening with a final league stage trip to Romania to face FCSB in Bucharest. United need a win to remain in the top eight in the league stage which will see them qualify for the round of 16 in the competition this season. A loss could see them in the play offs.

United are undefeated in the Europa League so far this season, drawing the opening three matches and winning the last four. United need to do all they can to reach the round of 16 avoiding the play off rounds as two more matches is not what United needs at this stage of the season with the problems the club have suffered in the Premier League.

United sit in fourth place in the league stage with 15 points from seven matches, FCSB sit in eighth place with 14 points from seven matches. United are in a better position but there are four teams out of the top eight just three points from United with all four teams below them in the top eight a point below them.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez;

Dalot, Collyer, Mainoo, Malacia;

Eriksen, Hojlund, Fernandes

Substitutes

Heaton, Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Casemiro, Ugarte; Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho

FCSB

Tarnovanu;

Popescu, Ngezana, Saga;

Crețu, Edjouma, Șut, Radunovic;

Tanase, Birligea, Miculescu

Substitutes

Udrea, Chiriches, Pantea, Ștefănescu, Musi, Alhassan, Popa, Toma, Baluta

United will need to set themselves up well against FCSB as the victory is what they need to remain in the top eight of the UEFA Europa League stage, which will see them into the round of 16 stage. Ruben Amorim will have told his squad what he wants and they will know what they will have to do to achieve that.

United have not been the best defensively this season and that is something they will need to overcome in order to get the much needed result they want. Having to play two more matches this season would be a devastating blow for United as their destiny is in their own hands at this time.

Amorim will need to manage his team effectively to get the result. Making the required changes to keep the team fresh and enable United to keep their heads and push for the victory. United can then put an eye back to the Premier League as they face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Written by Paul

