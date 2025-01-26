Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Garnacho & Amad lead the line against Fulham in the Premier League! Fernandes & Ugarte in midfield! Mazraoui returns!

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday evening as they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Ruben Amorim’s side have not been in the best of form in the Premier League, losing 3-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last match but on Thursday they beat Rangers 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League.

United may have made it into the knockout stages of the Europa League but they need to win their last match against FCSB to secure their pace in the top eight of the league stage so they don’t have to play two play off matches for a place in the round of 16 – United need to avoid two additional matches.

In the Premier League this season, United need to win more matches to avoid their worst season in the league with them sitting in 13th place in the league with 26 points. Fulham sit three places above them in tenth with 33 points, seven more than United. Amorim will need to ensure his team put in the effort and win this match.

Manchester United

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot;

Amad, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro, Eriksen, Casemiro, Mainoo, Collyer, Zirkzee

Fulham

Leno;

Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson;

Lukic, Berge;

Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi;

Jimenez

Substitutes

Benda, Diop, Cuenca, King, Reed, Pereira, Cairney, Traore, Muniz

United and Fulham have a vast history with 92 matches being played in the history of both clubs. United have won 57 times, drawn 20 times with Fulham winning 15 times. This will be the 36th match between the two sides in the Premier League with United controlling the results in their favour so far.

United last lost to Fulham back in February 2024 – a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford. Prior to that, United had an 18 match unbeaten run with 15 victories and three draws. Earlier this season, United beat Fulham 1-0 at Old Trafford with Joshua Zirkzee scoring the only goal of the match.

United got back to winning ways by beating Rangers 2-1 un the Europa League on Thursday evening, after being defeated 3-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League last Sunday. United will need to continue that form to get somewhere this season. United owe Amorim a great performance.

Written by Paul

