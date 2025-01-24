25 January 2025

Related Stories

Fulham - Premier League - Craven Cottage - 26:1:25
4 min read

Preview: Amorim to get the better of Fulham? United could be missing a few faces but that is something the club is used to! Hojlund to start?

editor 24 January 2025
Rangers - Europa League - Old Trafford - 23:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Amorim picks team to face Rangers in penultimate Europa League match! Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line? A final appearance for Antony this season?

editor 23 January 2025
Rangers - Europa League - Old Trafford - 23:1:25
4 min read

Preview: United to beat Rangers? Amorim needs to find the kay to getting this United side to shine! Amad & Hojlund to start?

editor 21 January 2025

You may have missed

Fulham - Premier League - Craven Cottage - 26:1:25
5 min read

Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Fulham? Amad & Fernandes to support the attack? Ugarte & Mainoo in midfield?

editor 24 January 2025
Fulham - Premier League - Craven Cottage - 26:1:25
4 min read

Preview: Amorim to get the better of Fulham? United could be missing a few faces but that is something the club is used to! Hojlund to start?

editor 24 January 2025
Rangers - Europa League - Old Trafford - 23:1:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Amorim picks team to face Rangers in penultimate Europa League match! Hojlund or Zirkzee to lead the line? A final appearance for Antony this season?

editor 23 January 2025
Rangers - Europa League - Old Trafford - 23:1:25
4 min read

Preview: United to beat Rangers? Amorim needs to find the kay to getting this United side to shine! Amad & Hojlund to start?

editor 21 January 2025

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading