Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Fulham? Amad & Fernandes to support the attack? Ugarte & Mainoo in midfield?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday evening as they travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. Ruben Amorim’s side have not been in the best of form in the Premier League, losing 3-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their last match but on Thursday they beat Rangers 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League.

United may have made it into the knockout stages of the Europa League but they need to win their last match against FCSB to secure their pace in the top eight of the league stage so they don’t have to play two play off matches for a place in the round of 16 – United need to avoid two additional matches.

In the Premier League this season, United need to win more matches to avoid their worst season in the league with them sitting in 13th place in the league with 26 points. Fulham sit three places above them in tenth with 33 points, seven more than United. Amorim will need to ensure his team put in the effort and win this match.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is normally the first choice goalkeeper for Ruben Amorim with Altay Bayindir seemingly playing in the cup competitions this season. Despite the fact the Turkish goalkeeper did well against Arsenal and again against Rangers on Thursday evening, he’s hardy getting many minutes for the club.

Onana has conceded 124 goals in 80 appearances for the club which is a very poor record for an experienced goalkeeper. Things will need to change but despite a goalkeeper change and a major overhaul of the defence, United have not made much improvement to their back line.

Onana will need to stand up and add some leadership to the defensive line and ensure that the players do what they can to shield the back line and not let him down. However, I am not sure that will ever happen as United are led terribly from the hierarchy of the club, which is not going to change quickly.

Defenders: Dalot, Maguire, Martinez

United’s defence could be short of a few players this weekend if the knocks for Noussair Mazraoui, Motthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro are serious. I would expect at least one of them to be available this weekend though. It is possible that all three could be available, which would give United options.

If not, Diogo Dalot could slot in on the right side of the back three, as he did late in the match against Rangers. Harry Maguire could slot into the centre of the defence, where he could provide a lot for the club and Lisandro Martinez could play on the left side of the back three where he is finding his form once again.

Should the likes of Matthijs de Ligt or Leny Yoro be available, either could start in place of Dalot, which would change the midfield structure of the squad, giving United some great options in defence and attack. Amorim will know what to do should the worst happen as he will have dealt with such things at other clubs he’s managed.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia

The midfield could see the return of Noussair Mazraoui on the right which would benefit the squad going forward. This would strengthen United significantly should he be back in action. Failing that, Amorim will need to make major changes to his starting XI which could incorporate youth players into the loop.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be starting as right now they are the best options to control the midfield, provide energy in both attacking and defensive actions and they are both young and hungry enough to achieve things for United this season and beyond.

Tyrell Malacia should start on the left of the midfield which will mean that an experienced player on that side of the pitch will feature for the Old Trafford club. Obviously if the players out with knocks return to action this weekend, Malacia could remain on the bench providing strength in depth should he be required.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

United’s attacking line could have some problems going forward especially if players are allowed to leave the club this month. Antony is likely to leave in the not too distant future which would mean that United would need to bring in other options of suffer the challenges of players missing from the remainder of the season.

Amad should be starting in the two behind the striker as he is a hungry player that wants to achieve and succeed at the club. His goals this season have confirmed that thus far and in the future he will be an immense player for the Old Trafford club. Bruno Fernandes should start in the other place behind the striker.

Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line for United against Fulham as he deserves the chance to show what he can do and regain some confidence in front of goal once again. He has not been performing as he should be for United but I am sure it will get better for him, especially if experienced players are brought in to help him succeed.

Substitutes: Bayindir; De Ligt, Yoro, Kukoni; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho

United should have nine players on the bench against Fulham in the Premier League. Altay Bayindir will remain on the bench as the substitute goalkeeper. In defence, United could have Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Godwill Kukoni as United have few other options in this area.

In the midfield, United could see Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Toby Collyer available to offer strength in depth for the midfield places, which is all well and good should a change be needed but United need more options, especially if there are injuries in the squad between now and the remainder of the season.

In attack, United could have just Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho on the bench with Marcus Rashford being out of the squad for more than a month and Antony seemingly heading to Spain on a loan move for the remainder of the season. United will need new options this month to strengthen the squad.

