Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Garnacho & Rashford start against West Ham; Amass, Fletcher & Wheatley on the bench

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. It is United’s second away match this week after a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening.

Erik ten Hag desperately needs to get a win in the Europa League having drawn three matches in the competition, which means they are unbeaten but wins are required. United’s Premier League form improved against Brentford last weekend but more is needed from this squad of players.

United were in 12th place in the Premier League prior to this weekends round of matches with West Ham sitting in 15th place with both teams needing a lot of improvement in the league this season. United will be up for the challenge but can they get the win after a frustrating midweek match?

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Casemiro;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans, Amass; Ugarte, J. Fletcher; Amad, Zirkzee, Wheatley

West Ham United

Fabianski;

Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson;

Rodriguez, Alvarez;

Bowen, Soler, Paqueta;

Antonio

Substitutes

Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Todibo, Summerville, Guilherme, Soucek, Irving, Ings

United will need to play well to get the better of this West Ham team. They might be below them in the Premier League table but that is not something that is all that great for United, who have been terrible this season and need some form and changes to the playing style.

United have really bee terrible of late winning just one match in the last six matches, losing one and drawing four. Most of those draws have been in the UEFA Europa League where United do not have a win this season. Ten Hag will need to change the clubs fortunes or the pressure will build again.

The Hammers will be up for this challenge with United, having won this fixture 2-0 last season. But this United team may be full of frustration after their draw against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening. But getting a win against the Hammers will be the best thing that could happen this weekend.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...