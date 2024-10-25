Predicted XI: Mazraoui at right-back? De Ligt & Martinez in defence? Amad to start? Hojlund leading the line!

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. It is United’s second away match this week after a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening.

Erik ten Hag desperately needs to get a win in the Europa League having drawn three matches in the competition, which means they are unbeaten but wins are required. United’s Premier League form improved against Brentford last weekend but more is needed from this squad of players.

United were in 12th place in the Premier League prior to this weekends round of matches with West Ham sitting in 15th place with both teams needing a lot of improvement in the league this season. United will be up for the challenge but can they get the win after a frustrating midweek match?

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Ugarte, Fernandes;

Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is currently the Premier League’s leading goalkeeper in terms of clean sheets, so he is doing something right at the club. It is nothing to brag about, I know, but it is a positive. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is a superb goalkeeper for the club and has started to settle in well.

He is definitely the best goalkeeper at the club and Ten Hag looks set to keep utilising his number one, which means Altay Bayindir will get the scraps, if at all. United need to be more dominant in matches starting with locking up the defence and making the backline impenetrable.

Onana is a player that has class and knows that he must lead this club forward as many goalkeepers have done in the past. It is a work in progress but this season the club will start to get things laid down in terms of a foundation for the future. Nobody ever said it was going to be easy!

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence will have been boosted following the return to action of Noussair Mazraoui after his medical problem, which did not turn into anything majorly serious for the club. He should start as the right-back this time with Diogo Dalot starting at left-back until United have more options.

United really need the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to be back in action, which may take a few more weeks yet as both players will lack fitness. Hopefully soon United will have other options in the fullback positions which will make the squad much stronger in attack and defence.

In the centre of the defence, United will need to rely on both Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, who are the most able and experienced players in defence at this time, barring Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof, of course. United will need the best to keep this defence on top of the game.

Midfield: Eriksen, Ugarte, Fernandes

United’s midfield will need to get the better of West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. United will need to get all three points in the Premier League clash. With Kobbie Mainoo injured, United will need to rely on other options to get the job done.

Christian Eriksen has been a major positive for United this season and he scored the clubs only goal against Fenerbahçe on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League in the 1-1 draw. Eriksen has been a good player for United, despite his age and he seems to be in form so far this season.

Manuel Ugarte also had a positive match against the Turkish side and his inclusion in the starting XI against the Hammers should be good for United. Bruno Fernandes will be eligible to face West Ham having been suspended in the Europa League clash after a sending off.

Forwards: Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

United’s attacking line needs to start penetrating the opposition defences and score goals. This has been something that has been lacking in matches and it is something that needs to change. United should start with Amad Diallo against West Ham, playing on the right-wing.

Amad could offer another dimension going forward, which could be a major positive for United. Alejandro Garnacho should start in place of Marcus Rashford on the left-wing which should change some things for United, which could be a major positive with creativity.

Rasmus Hojlund should start as the striker for United as he is the most experienced at the club out of him and Joshua Zirkzee. Hojlund was the top scorer for the club last season and he will strive to so that again this season, which will be a positive for United.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Gore; Rashford, Zirkzee, Wheatley

United should be able to assemble nine substitutes on the bench for the visit to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Sunday. They had nine on the bench against Fenerbahçe. Altay Bayindir will once again be on the bench as the substitute goalkeeper.

In defence, United could have Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Harry Amass on the bench should a defensive change be required. In midfield, United could have just Casemiro and Daniel Gore on the bench. United could draft in more youth should they be needed.

United’s attack could have Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Ethan Wheatley on the bench. Antony’s injury will mean that United will be lacking experienced attacking players on the bench, which could be a problem but could also open the door for others, which is good.

Written by Paul

