Preview: Ten Hag to challenge West Ham? United needs a Premier League victory! Hojlund to score?

West Ham United -v- Manchester United

Premier League

London Stadium, London

Sunday 27 October 2024, KO 14:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon as they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United. It is United’s second away match this week after a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening.

Erik ten Hag desperately needs to get a win in the Europa League having drawn three matches in the competition, which means they are unbeaten but wins are required. United’s Premier League form improved against Brentford last weekend but more is needed from this squad of players.

United were in 12th place in the Premier League prior to this weekends round of matches with West Ham sitting in 15th place with both teams needing a lot of improvement in the league this season. United will be up for the challenge but can they get the win after a frustrating midweek match?

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Fenerbahçe 1-1 D, Brentford 2-1 W, Villa 0-0 D, Porto 3-3 D, Spurs 3-0 L, Twente 1-1 D

Goals: 5 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, 1 – Amad, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee

West Ham – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 4-1 L, Ipswich 4-1 W, Brentford 1-1 D, Liverpool 5-1 L, Chelsea 3-0 L, Fulham 1-1 D

Goals: 3 – Jarrod Bowen, 2 – Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paquetá, Tomás Soucek, 1 – Michail Antonio, Danny Ings

Assists: 2 – Jarrod Bowen, 1 – Michail Antonio, Max Kilman, Mohammed Kudus

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and West Ham have met 56 times in the Premier League with United winning 34 times, drawing 13 times and losing nine times. United have scored 106 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four. West Ham have scored 49 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three.

In this fixture last season, United lost 2-0 with goals scored by Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. United beat West Ham at Old Trafford 3-0 with goals from Rasmus Hojlund and a brace from Alejandro Garnacho. United will need more of the same from this clash on Sunday.

Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Michael Carrick, Teddy Sheringham, Javier Hernandez, Carlos Tevez, Roy Carroll, David Bellion, Jonathan Spector, Ravel Morrison, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissakahave all played for United and West Ham during their careers.

Team News

United: United could have up to eight players on the sidelines for the trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday afternoon. United may need to add youth players to the squad to have enough players, especially after a trip to Turkey on Thursday evening.

Ruled Out: Kobbie Mainoo (thigh), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot), Harry Maguire (calf/shin/heel) and Antony (ankle/foot)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Jonny Evans (other), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Mason Mount (head)

West Ham: The Hammers are in good shape ahead of the clash with United having just one injured player. However, the suspension of Mohammed Kudus will be a big loss for the club with him being an asset to the squad. United will have to work hard for the victory though.

Ruled Out: Niclas Fullkrug (calf/shin/heel)

Suspended: Mohammed Kudus (red card suspension)

Close to Returning: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Ugarte, Fernandes;

Amad, Hojlund, Garnacho

Predicted West Ham Starting XI – 4-1-4-1

Areola;

Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson;

Rodriguez;

Bowen, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville;

Antonio

Match Prediction

United will need to play well to get the better of this West Ham team. They might be below them in the Premier League table but that is not something that is all that great for United, who have been terrible this season and need some form and changes to the playing style.

United have really bee terrible of late winning just one match in the last six matches, losing one and drawing four. Most of those draws have been in the UEFA Europa League where United do not have a win this season. Ten Hag will need to change the clubs fortunes or the pressure will build again.

The Hammers will be up for this challenge with United, having won this fixture 2-0 last season. But this United team may be full of frustration after their draw against Fenerbahçe on Thursday evening. But getting a win against the Hammers will be the best thing that could happen this weekend.

West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

