Confirmed XI: Mazraoui playing at number ten against Fenerbahçe; Zirkzee leading the line

United need a victory in Istanbul to get three points on the board in the Europa League

24 October 2024 editor First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Mazraoui playing at number ten against Fenerbahçe; Zirkzee leading the line

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action as they travel to Istanbul to face Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Erik ten Hag will be pitted against former United manager Jose Mourinho in Turkey, the only recent manager who won more than hit at United.

United will be missing Bruno Fernandes, who was sent off in the 3-3 draw with FC Porto a few weeks ago with United needing a win in the competition this season having drawn 1-1 with FC Twente and the 3-3 draw with Porto with United sitting 21st in the table after two matches in the Europa League.

United found a victory in the Premier League against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund cancelling out Ethan Pinnock’s end of first half opener in the second half of the match. United need to keep on winning matches, changing their fortunes.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez;

Eriksen, Ugarte;

Rashford, Mazraoui, Garnacho;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Amass, Ogunneye; Casemiro; Hojlund, Amad, Antony, Wheatley

Fenerbahçe

Livaković;

Müldür, Djiku, Söyüncü, Osayi;

Amrabat, Fred, Syzmanski;

Tadić, En-Nesyri, Saint-Maximin

Substitutes

Eğribayat, Çetin, Akaydin, Yüksek, Yandaş, Džeko, Kahveci, Tosun, Dursun, Becão, Toğrak, Akçiçek

United need to find a way to get three points on the board in the Europa League this season. They are undefeated in the competition, which is all well and good but only wins will see them through into the knockout stages without having to play two more matches than is necessary.

Ten Hag got the win over Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon and he must get the better of the ‘Special One’ in Istanbul as he seeks to get his first win in the Europa League this season. United have five more matches after this to further their participation.

Fenerbahće will be a tough match for United. The history between the two sides is split with three wins each and no draws in six matches. Ten Hag will need to get this team digging deep to grind out the win. Winning is important for this team this season and they must ensure they do just that.

Written by Paul

