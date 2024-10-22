Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Fenerbahçe? Ugarte, Casemiro & Eriksen in midfield?

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action as they travel to Istanbul to face Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Erik ten Hag will be pitted against former United manager Jose Mourinho in Turkey, the only recent manager who won more than hit at United.

United will be missing Bruno Fernandes, who was sent off in the 3-3 draw with FC Porto a few weeks ago with United needing a win in the competition this season having drawn 1-1 with FC Twente and the 3-3 draw with Porto with United sitting 21st in the table after two matches in the Europa League.

United found a victory in the Premier League against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund cancelling out Ethan Pinnock’s end of first half opener in the second half of the match. United need to keep on winning matches, changing their fortunes.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Eriksen, Ugarte;

Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is United’s number one goalkeeper at there is reason for that. Granted, he has shipped a lot of goals in his short time at the Old Trafford club, but there have been major defensive problems to overcome at the club, which is well on the way to being solved at some point in time.

Onana is the model professional at the club and takes the blame for his errors, which is all that is needed in an international goalkeeper. United will need to find some defensive stability in the not too distant future to get their season back on track, which is the important thing at this stage.

United’s rebuild has been happening for a number of years and has not always gone to plan but with the footballing men at the club now, there is a chance that things could be done correctly this time. I would expect Altay Bayindir to remain on the bench against his former club though.

Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence is an area which needs to stabilise this season. There are better players at the club now in some positions and others yet to come back from injury misery and once that happens, United’s work in progress should start to progress a but more to see an outline of an outcome.

Noussair Mazraoui could return for this match despite rumours of him being out of action for a. while – he was on the bench at the weekend, coming on late in the match, which should see him back this week. Diogo Dalot should also start with Mazraoui in at right-back and Dalot in at left-back.

In the centre of the defence, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez should both start as despite some problems before the international break, they performed well against Brentford and United got the all important victory, which is what was expected at the end of the day.

Midfield: Casemiro, Eriksen, Ugarte

The United midfield is dealing with some major problems at this time with Kobbie Mainoo out of action for a number of weeks. Having seen Casemiro come off against Brentford and worry about another injury, he trained this week prior to the trip to Turkey, which is a major positive.

The Brazilian will likely start in Turkey if he is fit enough to do so. Manuel Ugarte could start alongside him given that Bruno Fernandes is suspended for this match after his two yellow cards and the sending off against FC Porto in the last Europa League match United played.

Christian Eriksen should be starting once again after his raise in form this season, which has been a positive for United and something that the club should be happy about. The Danish international is a class act and after a poor 2023/24 season, he seems likely to change that this season at United.

Forwards: Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford

United’s attacking players will need to get the boot into Fenerbahçe in order to get a result in Turkey. United have had mixed results against the Turkish side with three wins the three losses in six matches. Rasmus Hojlund will need to have his scoring boots on to get United ahead.

Hojlund is United’s best option as the striker as Joshua Zirkzee has not performed as well as is expected in recent weeks, which is cause for concern. Marcus Rashford will want to keep performing well as he seeks to overcome his poor form from last season, which was a major problem for United.

Alejandro Garnacho needs to be in the starting XI in Turkey as I believe that he can become the difference against the Turkish side, who will be a handful to deal with given the experience in their squad. United will need to put all they have got into getting a win in Turkey on Thursday evening.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Amass; Mount, Ibragimov, Kone; Zirkzee, Amad, Antony, Wheatley

United can name up to twelve players on the bench in the Europa League this season, using a maximum of five of them throughout the match. It is expected that Altay Bayindir will be on the bench against his former club with United sticking with Onana in Turkey.

In the defence, United could have Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Habeeb Ogunneye and Harry Amass on the bench, which is a good split of youth and experience. In midfield, Mason Mount, Amir Ibragimov and Sekou Kone could all have a place on the bench, which would be good.

In attack, United have a good mix of young talent and experience. Joahus Zirkzee, Amad Diallo, Antony and Ethan Wheatley could all have a place as United look to have other options should the starting players not get the job done by a certain stage of the clash with Fenerbahçe.

Written by Paul

