Preview: United to get first Europa League win against Fenerbahçe? Hojlund to lead United’s attack?

Fenerbahçe -v- Manchester United

UEFA Europa League

Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul

Thursday 24 October 2024, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action as they travel to Istanbul to face Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Erik ten Hag will be pitted against former United manager Jose Mourinho in Turkey, the only recent manager who won more than hit at United.

United will be missing Bruno Fernandes, who was sent off in the 3-3 draw with FC Porto a few weeks ago with United needing a win in the competition this season having drawn 1-1 with FC Twente and the 3-3 draw with Porto with United sitting 21st in the table after two matches in the Europa League.

United found a victory in the Premier League against Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund cancelling out Ethan Pinnock’s end of first half opener in the second half of the match. United need to keep on winning matches, changing their fortunes.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Brentford 2-1 W, Villa 0-0 D, Porto 3-3 D, Spurs 3-0 L, Twente 1-1 D, Palace 0-0 D

Goals: 5 – Alejandro Garnacho, 4 – Marcus Rashford, 3 – Christian Eriksen, 2 – Rasmus Hojlund, 1 – Amad, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui

Fenerbahçe – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Samsunspor 2-2 D, Twente 1-1 D, Antalyaspor 2-0 W, USG 2-1 W, Galatasaray 3-1 L, Kasımpaşa 2-0 W

Goals: 6 – Dusan Tadić, 5 – Edin Džeko, 3 – Fred, 2 – Allan Saint-Maximin, 1 – Youssef En-Nesyri, Caglar Söyüncü

Assists: 3 – Dusan Tadić, 2 – Allan Saint-Maximin, 1 – Sofyan Amrabat, Rodrigo Becão, Edin Džeko, Fred, Irfan Can Kahveci, Mert Müldür, Sebastian Szymanski

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Fenerbahçe have met six times in Europa with four matches played in the UEFA Champions League and two matches played in the UEFA Europa League. United have won three times and Fenerbahçe also winning three times – maybe this match could make a difference?

Wayne Rooney made his mark on Fenerbahçe on his debut back in 2004, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-2 victory. United have scored 13 goals with Fenerbahçe scoring ten goals in the six matches played. This will be a one off match this season with no return leg and United will need to win it.

Altay Bayindir, Fred, Sofyan Amrabat, Nani, Robin van Persie and Joshua King have all played for both United and Fenerbahçe. Fred and Amrabat will be lining up against United and Bayindir could make his first appearance against his former club, but he will remain on the bench no doubt.

Team News

United: United are starting to recover from their latest injury crisis with just Mainoo, Yoro, Maguire and Casemiro out of action. Ten Hag will be hoping that Shaw, Malacia and Mount could soon return to the squad so that he has more options from the bench should they be needed.

Ruled Out: Kobbie Mainoo (thigh), Leny Yoro (ankle/foot) and Harry Maguire (calf/shin/heel)

Suspended: Bruno Fernandes (one match suspension)

Close to Returning: Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Casemiro (Calf) and Mason Mount (head)

Fenerbahçe: The Turkish side have a few players that could be out of action against United but they also have some players who have made their marks against United in the past with Edin Dzeko and Youssef En-Nesyri with former United players Nani and Sofyan Amrabat also likely to face United.

Ruled Out: Jayden Oosterwolde (cruciate ligament tear), Cengiz Ünder (groin), Irfan Can Egribayat (knee), Bright Osayi-Samuel (ankle), Caglar Soyuncu (bruise) and Ismail Yuksek (shoulder)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Eriksen, Ugarte;

Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford

Predicted Fenerbahçe Starting XI – 4-1-4-1

Livaković;

Müldür, Becão, Akaydin, Djiku;

Amrabat;

Tadić, Fred, Syzmanski, Kostić;

Džeko

Match Prediction

United need to find a way to get three points on the board in the Europa League this season. They are undefeated in the competition, which is all well and good but only wins will see them through into the knockout stages without having to play two more matches than is necessary.

Ten Hag got the win over Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon and he must get the better of the ‘Special One’ in Istanbul as he seeks to get his first win in the Europa League this season. United have five more matches after this to further their participation.

Fenerbahće will be a tough match for United. The history between the two sides is split with three wins each and no draws in six matches. Ten Hag will need to get this team digging deep to grind out the win. Winning is important for this team this season and they must ensure they do just that.

Fenerbahçe 1-2 Manchester United

Written by Paul

