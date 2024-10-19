Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks team to face Brentford; Mainoo out of action – who will replace his intensity?

United will need to dig deep and get a result against Brentford or it could be curtains for Ten Hag

19 October 2024

Manchester United return to Premier League action after the second international break of the season this time welcoming Brentford to the Theatre of Dreams. Erik ten Hag will need to change the fortunes of the club and save their season or face yet more discontent from the media.

United have largely been terrible this season with no sense of direction but it is not the first time this has happened and Ten Hag is not the only manager it has happened to. It seems that some players are unable to work hard for their massive wages and down tools when the going gets tough, again!

This Brentford side could once again cause problems for United, who have another injury crisis at the club with no experience in the left-back role heading into the busy period of the season. United need a major rehab of everything as the club is still a shambles from the bottom to the very top.

Manchester United

Onana;

De Ligt, Evans, Martínez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Casemiro;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Fletcher; Zirkzee, Amad, Antony, Wheatley

Brentford

Flekken;

Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer;

Janelt, Norgaard;

Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter;

Schade

Substitutes

Valdimarsson, Mee, Meghoma, Roerslev, Wissa, Carvalho, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Trevitt

United have a lot to make up for this season. They have been playing terribly with little creation and few goals, which is something that has hit them following the 3-0 victory over Southampton and the 7-0 victory over Barnsley last month. United have lost one and drawn four of their last six matches.

Ten Hag will need to change his tactics as the rumours coming out of the club suggest that they puzzle the players, which either means they are not being professional or that the tactics are a problem. I would guess is this does not change, the manager will change once again.

United should be beating Brentford at Old Trafford, which needs to return as a fortress again but that seems to far away at this time with United having yet another injury crisis, which should not be an excuse fit the abject failure of this club at this time, into the third year of another new era.

