Predicted XI: De Ligt and Martinez in defence? Eriksen & Casemiro in midfield? Hojlund leading the line?

Manchester United return to Premier League action after the second international break of the season this time welcoming Brentford to the Theatre of Dreams. Erik ten Hag will need to change the fortunes of the club and save their season or face yet more discontent from the media.

United have largely been terrible this season with no sense of direction but it is not the first time this has happened and Ten Hag is not the only manager it has happened to. It seems that some players are unable to work hard for their massive wages and down tools when the going gets tough, again!

This Brentford side could once again cause problems for United, who have another injury crisis at the club with no experience in the left-back role heading into the busy period of the season. United need a major rehab of everything as the club is still a shambles from the bottom to the very top.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Evans;

Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen;

Amad, Hojlund, Rashford

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has been the professional for United since signing for the club in the summer of 2023. Granted, he has conceded a lot of goals but there has been major defensive problems at the club, which at this point of the season do not seem to have been fully solved.

Onana will continue as the number one goalkeeper for the club as at this stage, he is the better option to build the team around. He has experience at club and country level so will be a good head to have around the players. He owns his mistakes too, which is a good thing in a goalkeeper.

Altay Bayindir will continue to seek options to represent the club and despite his good record so far for United, there will be a point that will show him as a weak link for the club which is purely based on his experience as a number one goalkeeper. That does not mean he’s going to be a failure.

Defenders: Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Evans

United’s defence really needs to find its spark. That could come when all of the injured players are back in action for the club. United are entering yet another defensive injury crisis which will take time to resolve. Leny Yoro coming back would be a major positive for United.

But for now. United will need to rely on Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez against Brentford with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof also an option in the centre of the defence. Lindelof could also come in at right-back but it is not the best option for United as he was not good playing there.

In the fullback positions, United have a major problem with Noussair Mazraoui out for the foreseeable future and Diogo Dalot the only experienced player in the positions. United will either need to give Harry Amass a chance or play Jonny Evans out of position until Luke Shaw is back.

Midfield: Fernandes , Casemiro, Eriksen

United’s midfield needs to find its feet the season. Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt at this stage with could mean that Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes all start with United opting for a 4-3-3 formation instead of the 4-2-3-1 formation that has largely been utilised under Ten Hag.

Eriksen has done well for United so far this season, showing that being 32 is not the end of the Danish international. He starred for Denmark during the international break too, which puts him on the list to be starting against his former club, spending time at Brentford the season before last.

United could have the likes of Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and even Mason Mount on the bench should they be required, or even fit enough to play a part against Brentford. Toby Collyer could also get involved should any of the above not be available this weekend, which would be good for him.

Forwards: Amad, Hojlund, Rashford

United’s forwards needs to be getting better than they are this season. United started the season with one striker; Joshua Zirkzee with Rasmus Hojlund getting injured in pre-season and missing the start of the season. Now he is back, United have more options up top, which is a positive.

However, United are not scoring the goals they should be scoring, which is a major problem for the club and a major problem for Ten Hag, who needs to get this problem solved. United could play a 4-3-3 formation against Brentford, which could change things a little, which needs to be happening.

Rasmus Hojlund should be starting as the striker against Brentford with Marcus Rashford playing on the left and Amad Diallo playing on the right. If injured players recover, United could have Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony and Joshua Zirkzee to fall back on should they need it, which is likely.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Amass; Mount, Ugarte, Mainoo; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench against Brentford with five of them able to be utilised throughout the Premier League match. United will likely keep Altay Bayindir on the bench as I don’t think he possesses the experience to start in the Premier League for United, just yet anyway.

In defence, United have few options with Victor Lindelof and possible Harry Amass to be utilised, should a change of plan be required against the London club. In midfield, Mason Mount, Manual Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could all provide some changes should they be fit enough.

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could all be available to add some strength in depth for United win the attacking ranks. United require some big players to overcome the problems that have arisen this season but I am not too sure these players exist for United.

Written by Paul

