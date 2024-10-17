Preview: United injury problem worsen ahead of Brentford clash; Ten Hag under a lot more pressure to get results!

Manchester United -v- Brentford

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 19 October 2024, KO 14:00 BST

Manchester United return to Premier League action after the second international break of the season this time welcoming Brentford to the Theatre of Dreams. Erik ten Hag will need to change the fortunes of the club and save their season or face yet more discontent from the media.

United have largely been terrible this season with no sense of direction but it is not the first time this has happened and Ten Hag is not the only manager it has happened to. It seems that some players are unable to work hard for their massive wages and down tools when the going gets tough, again!

This Brentford side could once again cause problems for United, who have another injury crisis at the club with no experience in the left-back role heading into the busy period of the season. United need a major rehab of everything as the club is still a shambles from the bottom to the very top.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Villa 0-0 D, Porto 3-3 D, Spurs 3-0 L, Twente 1-1 D, Palace 0-0 D, Barnsley 7-0 W

Goals: 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, 3 – Christian Eriksen, 1 – Amad, Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire, Joshua Zirkzee

Assists: 4 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, 2 – Marcus Rashford, 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui

Brentford – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Wolves 5-3 W, West Ham 1-1 D, Spurs 3-1 L, Orient 3-1 W, City 2-1 L, Southampton 3-1 W

Goals: 6 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Yoane Wissa, 2 – Fábio Carvalho, Christian Nørgaard, 1 – Nathan Collins, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ethan Pinnock

Assists: 2 – Fábio Carvalho, Mikkel Damsgaard, 1 – Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Brentford have met six times in the Premier League. United have won four times, drawn once with Brentford winning once. United have scored 10 goals in these matches, winning one penalty; scoring it. Brentford have scored seven goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept two clean sheets in these matches with Brentford keeping one. Discipline has been an issue in the matches against Brentford. United players have been shown 10 yellow cards and Brentford players have been shown 10 yellow cards. No red cards have been shown.

Christian Eriksen, Joshua Bohui and Max Haygarth are the only three players who have played for both United and Brentford. Eriksen is into his third season at United now and has won the Carabao Cup and the Emirates FA Cup with the club – this is set to be his final season at United.

Team News

United: United could potentially have ten players absent for the visit of Brentford to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday afternoon. This is a major problem for United who have the majority of the defence on the sidelines with non-injured players in the positions lacking the desire to win.

Ruled Out: Leny Yoro (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Noussair Mazraoui (other) and Harry Maguire (calf/shin/heel)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Mason Mount (head), Alejandro Garnacho (knee), Amad Diallo (illness), Kobbie Mainoo (thigh) and Manuel Ugarte (muscular)

Brentford: Brentford have some major injury problems heading into the clash with United at Old Trafford. However, United do not have a full squad to choose ahead of the clash and their form is questionable. This could be another frustrating 90 minutes at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ruled Out: Igor Thiago (knee), Joshua Dasilva (knee), Yoane Wissa (ankle/foot), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh) and Gustavo Nunes (lower back)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: Mathias Jensen (calf/shin/heel) and Mikkel Damsgaard (knock)

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Evans;

Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen;

Amad, Hojlund, Rashford

Predicted Brentford Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Flekken;

van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer;

Janelt, Nørgaard;

Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter;

Schade

Match Prediction

United have a lot to make up for this season. They have been playing terribly with little creation and few goals, which is something that has hit them following the 3-0 victory over Southampton and the 7-0 victory over Barnsley last month. United have lost one and drawn four of their last six matches.

Ten Hag will need to change his tactics as the rumours coming out of the club suggest that they puzzle the players, which either means they are not being professional or that the tactics are a problem. I would guess is this does not change, the manager will change once again.

United should be beating Brentford at Old Trafford, which needs to return as a fortress again but that seems to far away at this time with United having yet another injury crisis, which should not be an excuse fit the abject failure of this club at this time, into the third year of another new era.

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Written by Paul

