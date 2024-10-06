Confirmed XI: United pick strong side to take on Villa in the Premier League! Find out whether Rashford, Mount and Hojlund make the XI

Manchester United head to Villa Park where they will face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure ahead of this match, the last before the second international break of the season. United’s results have not been good enough this season.

On Thursday evening, United drew 3-3 with FC Porto despite leading 2-0 after 20 minutes. Two goals in seven minutes in the first half saw Porto level then five minutes into the second half, they could what would have been the winner. Harry Maguire then levelled for United in injury time.

There has been a lot of talk in the media who suggested Ten Hag had two matches to save his job at United after the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. United will have to go to Villa Park to win, despite Villa beating Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League already this week.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Evans, Dalot;

Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes;

Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, De Ligt, Martinez; Casemiro, Ugarte; Zirkzee, Amad, Antony

Aston Villa

Martinez;

Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne;

Philogene, Barkley, Tielemans, Bailey;

Rogers;

Watkins

Substitutes

Gauci, Nedeljkovic, Carlos, Maatsen, Bogarde, Swinkels, Buendia, Duran, Young

United have been largely terrible this season and there is no difference from last season, despite many new arrivals and United also getting rid of a lot of the dead wood at the club. The tactics are impossible to see and United just don’t seem to be working well under Erik ten Hag’s system.

The media will continue to be rife with stories about the manager being sacked, as they have done this ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and people love to read the negativity surrounding United and journalists love to create it as it is easy money and attention for them.

The Red Devils will need to keep their heads against this Villa side who are playing in the Champions League this season and unbeaten after two matches in the competition. Villa sit in fifth place with United languishing in 13th place with six points fewer than Villa. United need improvement and fast.

