Predicted XI: Maguire to partner Martinez against Villa? Hojlund to keep his place? Garnacho to start?

Manchester United head to Villa Park where they will face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Erik ten Hag is under a lot of pressure ahead of this match, the last before the second international break of the season. United’s results have not been good enough this season.

On Thursday evening, United drew 3-3 with FC Porto despite leading 2-0 after 20 minutes. Two goals in seven minutes in the first half saw Porto level then five minutes into the second half, they could what would have been the winner. Harry Maguire then levelled for United in injury time.

There has been a lot of talk in the media who suggested Ten Hag had two matches to save his job at United after the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. United will have to go to Villa Park to win, despite Villa beating Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League already this week.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot;

Eriksen, Ugarte;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has been conceding a lot of goals, which are not always his fault. He was perhaps United’s best player in the 3-0 defeat to Spurs, but those who don’t watch his level of professionalism will mock that thought. It is clear why he’s United’s number one at the moment.

Onana has many good points and some bad points. There is never always a player with 100% good points – they all have some flaws. Granted, some have fewer flaws. Onana needs to show his level of leadership as United are crying out for leaders at this time. The captain is kind of on his own there.

The Cameroonian could be replaced by Altay Bayindir, but against Villa, who have come off the back of a victory over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this week, could but the Turkish international into hot water, which could be a major problem for United – which is not needed.

Defenders: Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot

United’s defence is also another area which has had severe attention paid to it during the transfer window this summer. Matthjs de Ligt seems to be a player that has more mistakes than anything, which should not be coming from his level of professionalism, but it happens. It is a shame though.

Perhaps benching him against Villa will give him some time to think and adapt. Harry Maguire should possible start ahead of him this weekend, partnering Lisandro Martinez, which is something he has done many times before. It could work for United ad they need leaders on the pitch.

In the fullback positions, United still have just two experienced players to call upon; Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot. This duo will start again with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia getting themselves fit in the background, which should, at some point, add more depth at fullback.

Midfield: Eriksen, Ugarte

The midfield has some great players but there seems to be a struggle going on at this stage of the season. On Thursday, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro started for United and worked well. I think Eriksen needs to keep his place in the team this weekend, partnered with Manuel Ugarte this time.

Kobbie Mainoo missed out to injury and should perhaps be protected once again, maybe with a place on the bench in case United need to change their fortunes at any point in the match, which seems to be a certainty for United at the minute as they tend to be dominated at times.

Ugarte is relatively early in his United career and he will need to get some minutes under his belt before he can adapt and thrive in the Premier League for United. He was not all that successful at PSG but does not seem to have been treated well either. I am sure United’s fortunes will change.

Attacking Midfield: Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford

The attacking midfield need to change their mentalities to keep United going in the right direction. This season has been a disaster for these players who just have not been providing the required goods for the club. It all needs to change and fast or United will continue to decline further.

Alejandro Garnacho needs to start for United against Villa as he has been a positive player this season. I am sure he wants to achieve on the United stage, which should prompt him to aim for just that. Bruno Fernandes has had a turbulent week with two red card; one of which was rescinded.

The captain will need to provide more leadership for United and help spread that amongst the other leaders in this team. United have a lot of work ahead of them. Marcus Rashford has been largely positive too but it is possible that he misses this match, but if fit, he should definitely be starting.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund made his first start of the season against Porto, scoring the second goal in just 20 minutes of action. However, United’s capitulation saw them having to work hard until the very last minute of the match. Now Hojlund is back, United will have more strength in attack, which is needed.

The Danish international has a positive first season at United, finishing the season as the top scorer for the club. He will be tasked with eclipsing that this season and offering much more as he settles in at the Old Trafford club, this time having another striker to take some of the pressure off him.

United could utilise Joshua Zirkzee in this position if a change is needed, or the club could structure with two strikers on the pitch at the same time, in place of another position and a change of formation. This could work for United as changes must happen to keep United threatening in attack.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, De Ligt; Mount, Casemiro, Mainoo; Zirkzee, Amad, Antony

United will name up to nine players on the bench for the trip to Villa Park on Sunday. I would expect to see Altay Bayindir on the bench once again as I feel he has a lot to do in order to dislodge Onana from the goalkeeper position on a regular basis. It just does not seem likely to happen at this time.

In defence, United could have just Victor Lindelof and Matthijs de Ligt on the bench for this clash, which keeps the pressure on the fullbacks until after the international break. In midfield, Mason Mount, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo could all be available on the bench if needed.

In attack, United lack consistency in all areas but could have Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo and Antony on the bench against Villa. It is important that United raise their mentality and start improving or another manager will have been cast out of the club and it all starts again.

