Confirmed XI: Hojlund to score his first Premier League goal against Luton? Ten Hag needs to get United winning again!

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Luton Town to Old Trafford. United’s season has been terrible so far, which has continued with the 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

United were 2-0 up in 28 minutes with Rasmus Hojlund scoring both goals. United then saw Marcus Rashford send off in the 42nd minute, Copenhagen score a goal in the 45th minute then equalise nine minutes into added time at the end of the first half.

United took the lead from the spot in the 69th minute through Bruno Fernandes before Copenhagen scored two goals in the 83rd and 87th minutes which saw them fall to the bottom of the group. United are in a predicament that Luton will love, especially as they will try to win.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Varane; Amrabat, Mount, Mainoo, Hannibal; Martial, Antony, Pellistri

Luton Town

Kaminski;

Mengi, Lockyer, Osho;

Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty;

Townsend, Morris, Ogden

Substitutes

Krul, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Giles, Nelson, Berry, Adebayo, Brown

United need to start performing to the levels they should already be at. This season has been so troublesome that the problems are going to be harder to get rid of the longer it goes on. United started bright against Copenhagen, scoring twice – then it went to pot.

When United conceded a goal, there is always another moments away and that needs to be quelled sooner rather than later. United’s season seemed to be taking a positive stance at 2-0 up but continued on the downward spiral it is at now.

United risk an exit from European competition this season and it is hard to imagine anything else right now. In the Premier League, United need to hit back and send a message but I wonder if this is part of the capability of this squad? United need to push for the win, taking nothing less.

Written by John Walker