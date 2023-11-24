Preview: Ten Hag to deliver a victory over Everton? Shaw back to bolster the squad at important time?

Everton -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Goodison Park, Liverpool

Sunday 26 November 2023, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to Liverpool to face Everton at Goodison Park. Everton’s international break was not a positive one with them being deducted 10 points for breaches of Financial Fair Play.

Meanwhile, Manchester City who have 115 outstanding charges against them, for well over a year, seen to have avoided any penalty, which seems very strange. United will need to build on that 1-0 victory over Luton prior to the international break but have a heavy injury list.

Luke Shaw is back in training but looks likely to sit out this match as United could miss ten other names from their squad, which will make this an important match for United to get a good result from. However, Everton will be seeking to climb up the table again with a victory.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Luton 1-0 W, Copenhagen 4-3 L, Fulham 1-0 W, Newcastle 3-0 L, City 3-0 L, Copenhagen 1-0 W

Goals: 5 – Rasmus Hojlund, 4 – Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Scott McTominay, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, 1 – Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Everton – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Palace 3-2 W, Brighton 1-1 D, Burnley 3-0 W, West Ham 1-0 W, Liverpool 2-0 L, Bournemouth 3-0 W

Goals: 4 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucouré, 2 – Arnaut Danjuma, James Garner, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Tarkowski, 1 – Beto, Idrissa Gueye, Jack Harrison, Amadou Onana, Ashley Young

Assists: 3 – Jack Harrison, 2 – Dwight McNeil, 1 – Beto, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucouré, James Garner, Neal Maupay, Amadou Onana, Nathan Patterson, James Tarkowski

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Everton have met 62 times in the Premier League. United have won 39 times, drawn 13 times with Everton winning 10 times. United have scored 113 goals, winning five penalties, scoring four. Everton have scored 60 goals, winning four penalties, scoring three.

United have kept 25 clean sheets against Everton with the Toffees keeping 10. Discipline has been a major factor in these matches with United players shown 80 yellow cards and two red cards in this fixture. Everton players have been shown 113 yellow cards and three red cards.

Mark Hughes, Andrei Kanchelskis, Phil Neville, Jesper Blomqvist, Wayne Rooney, Tim Howard, Louis Saha, Darron Gibson, Marouane Fellaini, Michael Keane, Tom Cleverley, Romelu Lukaku, Morgan Schneiderlin, Donny van de Beek, James Garner and Ashley Young have played for both clubs.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) Christian Eriksen (knee), Amad Diallo (knee) and Casemiro (thigh) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club. United have many problems with fitness etc.

Andre Onana (groin/hip/pelvic) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) have 50% chances of being fit to face Everton whilst Jonny Evans (thigh), Luke Shaw (other) and Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) all have 25% chances of facing Everton, but United need positivity.

Dele Alli (groin/hip/pelvic) and Andre Gomes (calf/shin/heel) have both been ruled out of the clash with United at Goodison Park this weekend. Both Amadou Onana (calf/shin/heel) and Seamus Coleman (other) have 25% chances of being fit to face United.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw;

Fernandes, Amrabat, McTominay;

Pellistri, Rashford, Garnacho

Predicted Everton Starting XI – 4-4-1-1

Pickford;

Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;

Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil;

Doucoure;

Calvert-Lewin

Match Prediction

United need to rediscover their identity this season. Last season, there were so many positives that the results were coming for Erik ten Hag. However, this season, there is something wrong in the camp and there are so many negatives. Players are unhappy when they should be thankful.

That has been the problem over the years for United; players seemingly assume they are the bees knees and should be looked at differently playing for United. When that privilege should be afforded to the club, the management and the supporters. Footballers today seem to have attitudes.

Ten Hag will need to get United playing well against Everton, who have been in a relegation battle for the last few seasons, which could happen again this season. United have an injury crisis and need to overcome that, then the results have to start coming. United need to get the better of the Toffees.

Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Written by John Walker