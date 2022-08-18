USA winger on Manchester United’s radar this summer; loan spell preferred Chelsea to sell?

Chelsea will reportedly play hardball with Manchester United regarding Christian Politic this summer. It was reported on Wednesday that United were interested 23-year-old United States of America international, seemingly seeking to sign him on a one-year loan spell.

It has been reported by The Sun that Chelsea are interested in listening to offers for the winger this summer but the club would ‘drive a hard bargain when it came to doing business’. Politic cost Chelsea £58 million when he signed from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019.

The winger did remain on loan in Germany for the remainder of the 2018/19 season, making his debut for Chelsea in August 2019. Chelsea would be seeking to get their money back on the winger if they did sell him, so any deal for United would result in permanent business being done.

New chairman Todd Boehly and his board of directors are said to be seeking a permanent deal for the 23-year-old winger this summer, which seems fair enough as he has become a fringe player. That said, could he be the right player for United being on the fringes at Chelsea?

Pulisic’s contract still has two years left to run meaning that Chelsea have some power this summer at least. United are under increasing pressure to bring in some signings this summer with reports suggesting that United want five players before the transfer window closes.

That seems a little strange as United have blindly stuttered through the transfer window, signing three players so far this summer. Their start to the season has not been the greatest, which has added more pressure on the club to get business done.

Since he signed for Chelsea in 2019, Politic has made 117 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals and 19 assists – which is not the greatest achievement but is a starting point for him in the Premier League. At Dortmund, he made 127 appearances, scoring 19 goals and 26 assists.

The 23-year-old predominantly plays on the right-wing, which has been a problem area for United, even with the signing of Jadon Sancho, who has not started the season in good form, considering how he played in pre-season.

United do need at least one more forward this season, but one more prolific in front of goal, or at least creating them would be much better. Politic is a talented player and a change of scenery might do him good. It all depends whether United can do business with Chelsea if they want him.

Written by John Walker