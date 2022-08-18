Manchester United to relaunch ‘massive’ Antony bid; player will ‘think twice’ about leaving Ajax

Manchester United are reported exploring a bigger bid for Ajax forward Antony this summer. Erik ten Hag wanted to sign the Brazilian winger earlier in the summer but Ajax would have required a massive bid to allow the player to leave.

Sky Sports News reported that a ‘massive offer’ would be put forward for the winger later this week, which seems a bit hollow considering that United need to get players through the door ahead of the Liverpool match on Monday, which has previously been reported.

It was suggested that an offer of €80 million would be required to sign the Brazilian this summer and on Wednesday evening, reports suggested that United would make that offer to sign the winger. It all seems too good to be true if you asked me.

There has been a massive onslaught of discontent fired towards chief executive office Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough after the farce that is United’s transfer window this summer after the former made promises to supporters back in June.

With Sky Sports News initially reporting this, it seemed like it was going to be a public relations exercise to win the fans around again, which would only work for a few days if nothing came of this. It seems like proper amateurs are in charge of the club once again.

Antony started the 2022/23 season in style, making three appearances for Ajax, scoring two goals and two assists – which shows just how good he is in the Dutch league. If United are serious about the acquisition of the 22-year-old this summer, they need to get a deal done.

However, according to The Mirror, the Brazilian is no longer interested in reuniting with Ten Hag this summer after United’s calamitous start to the season which saw them beaten 2-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion and then trounced 4-0 by Brentford.

The claims come from De Telegraaf which states that ‘Antony is believed to ‘no longer be an option for United’ and that the forward would now ‘think twice’ if he was presented with the opportunity to work alongside Ten Hag in England following United’s nightmare start to the season.’

It really does seem that United have fallen flat on their faces this summer in leaving things so late that the true state of the Old Trafford club can be seen and players no want nothing to do with the club. It must look like the sinking of the Titanic.

Written by John Walker