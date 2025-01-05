Confirmed XI: Hojlund to start against Liverpool? Amad & Fernandes to support the attack? Ugarte & Mainoo in the centre of midfield?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon for the first time in 2025. They head the little distance to Merseyside where they will face Liverpool at Anfield. United have lost their last four matches in a row, failing to score in the last three which is a major problem for Rúben Amorim to solve.

United will need to find their own way this season as the threat of relegation is very much upon them sitting 14th in the Premier League table just seven points from the relegation zone at the important end of the season. United sit 13 points adrift of the top four, which is an unlikely finish for them this season.

Liverpool have been in great form this season, sitting at the very top of the Premier League just 23 points clear of United, which is a great position for the Merseyside club. United will hope they can turn the tide and win at Anfield for the first time since 2016, but it is not very likely, is it?

Manchester United

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Malacia, Yoro; Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

Liverpool

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson;

Gravenberch, Mac Allister;

Salah, Jones, Gakpo;

Diaz

Substitutes

Kelleher, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Núñez, Chiesa, Jota

United and Liverpool have met 243 times in all competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 91 times, drawn 70 times and lost 82 times. United have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield since the 17 January 2016, a 1-0 victory with Wayne Rooney scoring the only goal of the match.

In nine trips to Anfield in all competitions, United have suffered five defeats and four draws, scoring one goal, conceding 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets. This is terrible form in Merseyside and United will need to change that. However, given the state of United’s form, that might not happen on Sunday.

United have a major problem at this stage of the season and unless these players stand up and be counted, the abject failure of the club is down to them, mostly. Yes, the ownership of the club is a problem but player performance cannot be blamed on the owners. These players need a big lesson – but will they learn?

Written by Paul

