Predicted XI: Hojlund to lead the line against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday? Rashford out of the derby due to injury! Fernandes and Ugarte to return?

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon for the first time in 2025. They head the little distance to Merseyside where they will face Liverpool at Anfield. United have lost their last four matches in a row, failing to score in the last three which is a major problem for Rúben Amorim to solve.

United will need to find their own way this season as the threat of relegation is very much upon them sitting 14th in the Premier League table just seven points from the relegation zone at the important end of the season. United sit 13 points adrift of the top four, which is an unlikely finish for them this season.

Liverpool have been in great form this season, sitting at the very top of the Premier League just 23 points clear of United, which is a great position for the Merseyside club. United will hope they can turn the tide and win at Anfield for the first time since 2016, but it is not very likely, is it?

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has made some major errors in goal for United, especially recently. However, he is a professional who will own that and try to avoid it in the future. United need a goalkeeper who can command his area but I think this is the problem with Onana – he’s not that kind of goalkeeper for United.

The defence has had some major problems with injury since he arrived at the club and only recently has be played behind a settled defence but the problems have not been solved. United need to get things going in the right direction to make a move towards the top of the Premier League table, which seems unlikely.

Altay Bayindir will remain on the bench against Liverpool as I don’t believe he is the solution either, which is why he is linked with an exit from the Old Trafford club in 2025. United really need to bring in the right players and stop making the same errors time and time again – which has been the problem for more then 12 years now.

Defenders: Yoro, De Ligt, Maguire

United’s defence will need to quickly form a solid defence against the Premier League leaders on Sunday afternoon at Anfield. There are players at the club whose form has dropped and perhaps they should sit this one out and think about regaining their form. Lisandro Martinez has not been the same this season, which is a massive shame.

The three man defence against Liverpool should consist of Leny Yoro playing on the right side, Matthijs de Ligt playing in the centre of the defence and Harry Maguire, who has bee awarded a one-year contract extension today, playing on the left side of the defence. This could see United gain some ground against Liverpool.

However, it may not be enough to get a much needed victory, which is all the United supporters will be dreaming of, despite how unlikely that seems at this time after four defeats in the last six matches, winning only two which seem to long ago. This United team needs to stand up and show what they are made of. Maybe we already know!

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot

The United midfield will need to command their space against the attacking threat of Liverpool, which might be an impossible task for them. Noussair Mazraoui should be starting in the right wing back position with Diogo Dalot in the left wing back position. This could see United using the width to defend and attack.

In the centre of the midfield, Kobbie Mainoo should be starting against Liverpool as I believe he is the special kind of midfielder that will offer his blood, sweat and tears to get United ahead. The academy graduate knows about the club and the history and there rivalry with Liverpool. United will be in good hands with Mainoo on the pitch.

His midfield partner should be Manuel Ugarte, who was suspended for the defeat to Newcastle due to being shown five yellow cards in the Premier League so far this season. He should be returning to the starting XI as I believe he has the ability to help Mainoo command the midfield and both supply the attack and shield the defence.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

he attacking line will need to be up to the task of facing Liverpool at Anfield. But common sense suggests that they will once again fall short, especially in the fact that the club has failed to score a since goal in the last 270 minutes of Premier League football which is a major problem. United will be well aware of this and it needs to change.

Amad should flank the attack with Bruno Fernandes returning to the squad after missing the defeat to Newcastle due to suspension for his red card in the previous match. These players will need to put blood, sweat and tears into their performance and strive to supply Rasmus Hojlund, who will be leading the line.

The Danish international is a positive striker but I feel that United need some experience up front in the same guile of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani. A player of this calibre would be a positive for United giving Hojlund the space to grow and thrive as the striker for United for years to come.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Martinez, Malacia, Evans; Eriksen, Casemiro; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench against Liverpool with the ability to utilise five of them throughout the match. This will be important for United to try and turn things around, but against Liverpool that will be hard. Altay Bayindir will be the substitute goalkeeper on the bench once again.

In defence, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Jonny Evans could all be part of the squad with the defence the major problem right now despite many players available and fit. In midfield, United have few options. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be the only players available for the trip to Liverpool.

In attack, under fire Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could all be part of the travelling squad with Marcus Rashford out of the squad through illness. This team will need to start standing up and showing what they are capable of. This is down to the players not anything else and it is up to them to resolve.

Written by Paul

