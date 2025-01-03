Preview: Liverpool up next for United – that should thrill the scousers! This team will collapse but they need to stand firm!

Liverpool -v Manchester United

Premier League

Anfield, Liverpool

Sunday 5 January 2024, KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon for the first time in 2025. They head the little distance to Merseyside where they will face Liverpool at Anfield. United have lost their last four matches in a row, failing to score in the last three which is a major problem for Rúben Amorim to solve.

United will need to find their own way this season as the threat of relegation is very much upon them sitting 14th in the Premier League table just seven points from the relegation zone at the important end of the season. United sit 13 points adrift of the top four, which is an unlikely finish for them this season.

Liverpool have been in great form this season, sitting at the very top of the Premier League just 23 points clear of United, which is a great position for the Merseyside club. United will hope they can turn the tide and win at Anfield for the first time since 2016, but it is not very likely, is it?

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Newcastle 2-0 L, Wolves 2-0 L, Bournemouth 3-0 L, Spurs 4-3 L, City 2-1 W, Plzeň 2-1 W

Goals: 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Amad, 4 – Christian Eriksen, Joshua Zirkzee, 3 – Casemiro, 1 – Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire

Assists: 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Amad, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte

Liverpool – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

West Ham 5-0 W, Leicester 3-1 W, Spurs 6-3 W, Southampton 2-1 W, Fulham 2-2 D, Girona 1-0 W

Goals: 20 – Mohamed Salah, 12 – Luis Díaz, 11 – Cody Gakpo, 6 – Diogo Jota, 4 – Darwin Núñez, 3 – Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, 2 – Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, 1 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott

Assists: 17 – Mohamed Salah, 5 – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, 4 – Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, 3 – Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, 2 – Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, 1 – Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa, Ibrahima Konaté, Tyler Morton, Andrew Robertson, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Liverpool have met 65 times in the Premier League. United won 29 times, drew 16 times and lost 20 times. United have scored 83 goals against Liverpool winning five penalties, scoring three. Liverpool have scored 89 goals, winning eight penalties, scoring six. United’s form has been terrible and they need to push to win.

United have kept 19 clean sheets against Liverpool, who have kept 20 against United. This is a very fiery encounter with discipline an issue. United players have been shown 134 yellow cards and 11 red cards. Liverpool players have been shown 99 yellow cards and seven red cards. United need to keep their heads.

Tom Chorlton, Jackie Sheldon, Tom Miller, Fred Hopkin, Tommy Reid, Ted Savage, Allenby Chilton, Thomas McNulty, Phil Chisnal, Peter Beardsley, Michael Owen, Paul Ince, Katie Zelem, Gemma Evans and Amy Turner have all played for both United and Liverpool during their careers.

Team News

United: United have four players on the sidelines ahead of the clash with Liverpool, which puts them in good stead to try and recover their season, which is something that is a little late. Marcus Rashford will miss the clash through illness. Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount through injury.

Ruled Out: Victor Lindelof (other), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel), Mason Mount (thigh) and Marcus Rashford (illness)

Doubts: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool: Liverpool have three players at risk of missing the North West derby on Sunday, Joe Gomez has been ruled out of the clash but Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley both have 50% chances to pass fitness tests ahead of the clash at Anfield. This is a big match for United, which looks likely to continue to set them back.

Ruled Out: Joe Gomez (thigh)

Doubts: Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (thigh)

Suspended: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Predicted Liverpool Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson;

Szoboszlai, Mac Allister;

Salah, Jones, Jota;

Diaz

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Liverpool have met 243 times in all competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 91 times, drawn 70 times and lost 82 times. United have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield since the 17 January 2016, a 1-0 victory with Wayne Rooney scoring the only goal of the match.

In nine trips to Anfield in all competitions, United have suffered five defeats and four draws, scoring one goal, conceding 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets. This is terrible form in Merseyside and United will need to change that. However, given the state of United’s form, that might not happen on Sunday.

United have a major problem at this stage of the season and unless these players stand up and be counted, the abject failure of the club is down to them, mostly. Yes, the ownership of the club is a problem but player performance cannot be blamed on the owners. These players need a big lesson – but will they learn?

Liverpool 5-0 Manchester United

Written by Paul

