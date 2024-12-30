Confirmed XI: Amorim reshuffles his squad against Newcastle at Old Trafford! Rashford back in the squad – does he start?

Manchester United return to Premier League action this evening at Old Trafford as they welcome Newcastle United to the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim’s tenure as United manager has not been the greatest of late as United have lost their last three matches in all competitions.

Just before Christmas they lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the Premier League, also losing 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Boxing Day. This will be the last match of 2024 for United and they will be expected to turn the defeats around and start finding form.

However, many seem to have lost faith in this team as there seems to be nothing but terrible football coming from these millionaires, which is pathetic. Something needs to change or the current squad will be split up and sold over the next few transfer windows, if anyone wants to buy these losers!

Manchester United

Onana;

De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez;

Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Dalot;

Amad, Zirkzee;

Højlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Malacia, Yoro, Kukonki; Mainoo, Collyer; Rashford, Garnacho, Antony

Newcastle United

Dúbravka;

Trippier, Schär, Burn, Hall;

Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton;

Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Substitutes

Vlachodimos, Livramento, Kelly, Barnes, Almiron, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Osula

United have not won a match since the 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad on the 15 December 2024. Since then, they have been defeated 4-3 by Spurs, exiting the Carabao Cup for another season, 3-0 to Bournemouth and 2-0 to Wolves. Amorim will need to find the key to winning matches again.

United have a good history against Newcastle. 179 matches have been played between the two teams in the history of both clubs. United have won 92 times, drawn 41 times and lost 46 times. United beat Newcastle in the Premier League at the end of last season, having lost the prior three matches in the league and Carabao Cup.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. There are some great players that have played for both teams.

Written by Paul

