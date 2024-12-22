Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford as then welcome Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening after a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in North London. United were 3-0 down in the 54th minute of the match.

It will be a blow for United to exit a cup competition at the quarter final stage, it means they will have fewer distractions as United look to better their Premier League position and push in Europe as they find a way back to the glory days. United really need to get a run of form and knock their opposition out.

At the time of writing, United sit in 13th place in the Premier League with 22 points from 16 matches. However, Bournemouth sit in sixth place with 25 points from 16 matches. Just three points separate the two sides and seven places in the league, which shows just how close the season is going to be between many clubs.

Manchester United

Onana;

Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez;

Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia;

Amad, Fernandes;

Zirkzee

Substitutes

Bayindir, Yoro, Evans, Eriksen, Casemiro, Collyer, Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony

Bournemouth

Kepa;

Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez;

Adams, Christie;

Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara;

Evanilson

Substitutes

Travers, Hill, Aarons, Kinsley-Wellings, Cook, Billing, Winterburn, Brooks, Unal

United and Bournemouth have met just 22 times in all competitions with United winning 14 times, drawing four times and losing four times. United have scored 45 goals against Bournemouth, conceding 21 goals. United have kept eight clean sheets – Bournemouth have kept three clean sheets.

United will be ready for the Premier League encounter between the two sides at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon and they will need to, once again, get back to winning ways after being defeated by Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening, which has ended their participation in the competition this season.

Ruben Amorim and his coaching team will need to get United to the top of their game to grind out a win against the sixth placed team in the Premier League, at the time of writing. United need to do so much better in the league and after beating Manchester City last weekend, another win is expected this weekend.

Written by Paul

