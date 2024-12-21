Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford as then welcome Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening after a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in North London. United were 3-0 down in the 54th minute of the match.

It will be a blow for United to exit a cup competition at the quarter final stage, it means they will have fewer distractions as United look to better their Premier League position and push in Europe as they find a way back to the glory days. United really need to get a run of form and knock their opposition out.

At the time of writing, United sit in 13th place in the Premier League with 22 points from 16 matches. However, Bournemouth sit in sixth place with 25 points from 16 matches. Just three points separate the two sides and seven places in the league, which shows just how close the season is going to be between many clubs.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana was rested against Spurs on Thursday evening so will benefit from that break when he returns to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon. United will need to get back to winning ways in the league having lost to Spurs in the Carabao Cup this week, exiting the competition this season.

The Cameroonian may have fared better against Spurs than his rival goalkeeper Altay Bayindir but it is important for United to keep players fresh for matches this season, especially this month when United have had a busy fixture calendar. United will need to be defensively astute against Bournemouth, who sit sixth in the league.

Bayindir will want to play for United but after the goalkeeper conceded four goals against Spurs, United will need a more experienced goalkeeper to protect the backline which is Onana. Amorim will want to beat Bournemouth and help United improve their league position before the end of 2024.

Defenders: Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez

United’s defence will need to be astute against Bournemouth, who are sixth in the Premier League at the time of writing. Harry Maguire should start in the back three given that his career at the Old Trafford club has changed under Ruben Amorim as it looked like he was going to be sold under Erik ten Hag.

Matthijs de Ligt should be back in action for United having missed the defeat to Spurs in the Carabao Cup. The Dutchman has found his feet at United and will be one of the players that achieves things at the club this season. United are so much better with a player of his calibre in the defence.

Lisandro Martinez should complete the back three for United against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. The Argentinian has been a good servant to the club since signing from Ajax in the summer of 2022. His form has not been electric so far this season but there is still tome for that to happen.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot

The four man midfield for United should probably stick with Noussair Mazraoui playing on the right and Diogo Dalot playing on the left in the wing back roles. Amorim’s style of play fits this formation and so far the players have been adapting to the system – by the end of the season it will be so much better.

Both Mazraoui and Dalot have performed well for United this season and there is not reason why that will not continue. United have few options at this time to rotate these players with Luke Shaw still on the sidelines to injury and only Tyrell Malacia fit and ready to play. It could give Dalot some time to rest though.

In the centre of the midfield, United should stick with Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo. The two players have youth on their side and have experience. This is a great mixture for a club like United who have this intertwined in the DNA of the club. This could be a successful midfield for this United side.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

United’s attacking line has changed this season, especially since Amorim took charge of the club. Rasmus Hojlund should be starting against Bournemouth which could see him get rid of his frustration from the Spurs match and show what he can do for United this season, building from last season.

Amad has been in great form this season and it makes me wonder why he was not given a good chance under Erik ten Hag as there was some good glimpses of talent from the winger. However, the past is in the past and in the present, Amad has become one of the starts of the squad, which is a good thing.

Bruno Fernandes picks himself in a United XI based on what he has achieved at the club since he signed in the January transfer window back in 2020. The Portuguese midfielder does everything that he can to get United ahead of their opposition but it does not always work well. Finding the key to that is important.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Malacia, Yoro, Evans; Eriksen, Casemiro; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

United are able to name nine players on the bench in the Premier League, utilising five players throughout the match, keeping the team fresh against Bournemouth. It is expected that after starting against Spurs on Thursday evening, Altay Bayindir will be back on the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The defence has a few options with Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Jonny Evans, who can all provide something for the Red Devils should changes be required, which could well be the case. In the midfield. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be the only players available in the central midfield roles.

In attack. despite having a number of options, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could all be available for United should attacking changes be required against Bournemouth. It is expected that Marcus Rashford will once again be absent from the matchday squad, which is a positive for United.

