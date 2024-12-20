Manchester United -v- Bournemouth

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 22 December 2024, KO 14:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford as then welcome Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening after a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in North London. United were 3-0 down in the 54th minute of the match.

It will be a blow for United to exit a cup competition at the quarter final stage, it means they will have fewer distractions as United look to better their Premier League position and push in Europe as they find a way back to the glory days. United really need to get a run of form and knock their opposition out.

At the time of writing, United sit in 13th place in the Premier League with 22 points from 16 matches. However, Bournemouth sit in sixth place with 25 points from 16 matches. Just three points separate the two sides and seven places in the league, which shows just how close the season is going to be between many clubs.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Spurs 4-3 L, City 2-1 W, Plzeň 2-1 W, Forest 3-2 L, Arsenal 2-0 L, Everton 4-0 W

Goals: 8 – Alejandro Garnacho, 7 – Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, 6 – Bruno Fernandes, 5 – Amad, 4 – Christian Eriksen, Joshua Zirkzee, 3 – Casemiro, 1 – Antony, Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire

Assists: 10 – Bruno Fernandes, 7 – Amad, 4 – Alejandro Garnacho, 3 – Christian Eriksen, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, 1 – Rasmus Hojlund, Lisandro Martinez, Manuel Ugarte

Bournemouth – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

West Ham 1-1 D, Ipswich 2-1 W, Spurs 1-0 W, Wolves 4-2 W, Brighton 2-1 L, Brentford 3-2 L

Goals: 5 – Justin Kluivert, 4 – Evanilson, Antoine Semenyo, 2 – Dango Ouattara, Enes Ünal, 1 – David Brooks, Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier

Assists: 4 – Marcus Tavernier, 3 – Lewis Cook, 2 – Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Dango Ouattara, 1 – Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Ünal

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Bournemouth have met 14 times in the Premier League. United won nine times, drawn twice and lost three times. United have scored 28 goals against Bournemouth winning three penalties, scoring two. Bournemouth have scored 25 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both. United need another victory this weekend.

United have kept four clean sheets against Bournemouth, who have kept two against United. Discipline is an issuer after so few matches with United players shown 19 yellow cards and on red card. Bournemouth players have been shown 27 yellow cards and one red card. United may need to keep their heads.

George Best, Jack Rowley, Ted MacDougall, Russell Beardsmore, Chris Casper, Graeme Tomlinson, Paul Teather, Rio Ferdinand, John O’Shea, Joshua King, Robbie Brady, Ethan Laird, Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell have all played for both United and Bournemouth.

Team News

United: Amorim will be missing three players due to injury for the visit of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday. United still have some depth in the defence with many different options, which is good to keep players fresh – especially the ones that are being entrusted more to get the job done in matches.

Ruled Out: Victor Lindelof (other), Luke Shaw (calf/shin/heel) and Mason Mount (muscular)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Bournemouth: The South Coast club have some major injuries issues ahead of the trip to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday afternoon. The club is currently sixth in the Premier League and seeking to keep their good form and build upon it this season. United are just three points behind them though.

Ruled Out: Alex Scott (knee), Luis Fernando Sinisterra (thigh), Marcus Tavernier (thigh), Julian Araujo (thigh) and Marcos Senesi (thigh)

Suspended: None

Close to Returning: None

Predicted United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Predicted Bournemouth Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Kepa;

Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez;

Christie, Cook;

Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara;

Evanilson

History, training and the lead up to the big match

United and Bournemouth have met just 22 times in all competitions with United winning 14 times, drawing four times and losing four times. United have scored 45 goals against Bournemouth, conceding 21 goals. United have kept eight clean sheets – Bournemouth have kept three clean sheets.

United will be ready for the Premier League encounter between the two sides at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon and they will need to, once again, get back to winning ways after being defeated by Spurs in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening, which has ended their participation in the competition this season.

Ruben Amorim and his coaching team will need to get United to the top of their game to grind out a win against the sixth placed team in the Premier League, at the time of writing. United need to do so much better in the league and after beating Manchester City last weekend, another win is expected this weekend.

Manchester United 2-1 Bournemouth

Written by Paul

