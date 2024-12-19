Manchester United return to Carabao Cup action on Thursday evening as they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorim’s side will be boosted by their victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to win 2-1.

United need to continue turning the corner to grind out results and push their opposition. Amorim will have more of a clue about the players he can trust in the coming matches to fight for the victory. Bruno Fernandes and Amad have shown themselves recently, which is great to see, especially now that Amad has shone.

United will need to press Spurs if they are to beat them in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening. Perhaps Spurs will be wondering if United are going to show up against them seeing as United didn’t when the two sides last met in the Premier League back in September when Spurs scored three goals without reply.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Lindelof, Yoro, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Eriksen, Dalot;

Antony, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Onana, Evans, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Mainoo, Amad, Garnacho, Zirkzee

Tottenham Hotspur

Forster;

Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence;

Maddison, Bissouma, Sarr;

Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Substitutes

Austin, Whiteman, Reguilon, Dorrington, Hardy, Bergvall, Olusesi, Johnson, Lankshear

United and Spurs have some major history with 202 competitive matches played in all competitions. United have won 96 times, drawn 51 times and lost 55 times. United have failed to win the last four matches against Spurs, drawing 2-2 twice and losing 2-0 and 3-0. Prior to these, United won four in a row.

United will be up for the challenge of Spurs and just like they did with City, will pose a suitable threat for the North London club. If United want to progress into the semi final, where they could face Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle United or even Brentford – they need to beat Spurs.

United are not new to big occasion having won 70 trophies in the history of the club, including 20 top flight league titles, 12 FA Cups, six European honours and two international honours. Spurs would love that kind of history but it will only ever be a a dream. I think United can raise a challenge and beat Spurs on Thursday.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.