Manchester United return to Carabao Cup action on Thursday evening as they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorim’s side will be boosted by their victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to win 2-1.

United need to continue turning the corner to grind out results and push their opposition. Amorim will have more of a clue about the players he can trust in the coming matches to fight for the victory. Bruno Fernandes and Amad have shown themselves recently, which is great to see, especially now that Amad has shone.

United will need to press Spurs if they are to beat them in the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening. Perhaps Spurs will be wondering if United are going to show up against them seeing as United didn’t when the two sides last met in the Premier League back in September when Spurs scored three goals without reply.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 3-4-2-1

Onana;

Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot;

Amad, Fernandes;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has been honoured in the Confederation of African Football best XI, which shows what he is capable of as a United goalkeeper and beyond. This season, Onana is joint top in the Premier League for clean sheets, sharing the place with David Raya and Jordan Pickford.

United will be boosted heading into the clash with Spurs after beating Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League, which could define United’s season now that they have beaten the reigning Premier League champions, proving that they can do so.

Altay Bayindir could be seeking more minutes in goal for United this season but against a Premier League club who have already beaten United this season, it would be a big risk so Onana should be keeping his place in goal in the Carabao Cup which will offer the best goalkeeper at the club for United.

Defenders: Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez

United’s defence was slightly changed against City and that should be kept against Spurs. United will want to win and set up well defensively, to aim to keep a clean sheet, which would bode well providing the attacking players can find a goal or two. United are very much capable this season and their opposition will know that.

The back three once consisted of Noussair Mazraoui playing on the right side of the back three but perhaps he should play as the right wing back once again, providing he can recover from the knock sustained against City on Sunday. That would allow Harry Maguire to start on the right of the back three.

In the centre of the back three will be Matthijs de Ligt, who will keep his place in the XI once again. He has become one of the first names on the team sheet for United and has been performing very well. On the left side of the back three should be Lisandro Martinez, who has coped well with a system change this season.

Midfield: Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot

In the four-man midfield, Noussair Mazraoui should start in the right wing back position. He is one of the best signings in the summer and United got a great deal for the Moroccan. On the left Diogo Dalot should start for United. Tyrell Malacia is likely to be the only other fullback on the bench because of injury.

In the centre of the midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be starting against Spurs giving experience and youth which will be the key for United as they look to continue in four competitions this season. United won the Carabao Cup the season before last and Ruben Amorim will have his sights on the trophy.

United will have a number of options run this midfield four with Malacia and Antony able to play ion the wide areas and both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro able to play in the centre of the midfield. United have good balance in the squad this season now that there is a tactical plan to get United firing again.

Attack: Amad, Hojlund, Fernandes

United’s attacking line is somewhat rejuvenated this season and now that Amad has arisen from his frustration under Erik ten Hag, he has become Amorim’s stand out player, which is so great to see. Having him start alongside Bruno Fernandes behind the striker in the 3-4-2-1 formation should play to his strengths.

Fernandes has been a performer this season too with both goals and assists which is what everyone wants to see from the Portuguese midfielder. United, which a few tweaks here and there should become a great squad who are able to achieve on the pitch, which has been lacking for United of late.

Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line as he is the most experienced striker at the club and he has been achieving this season after his impressive debut season at the Old Trafford club. The Danish hitman has the world at his feet and I believe he will become another great at the Old Trafford club.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Malacia, Yoro; Eriksen, Casemiro; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Antony

United will have nine players on the bench in the Carabao Cup with the ability to utilise five of them throughout the match against Spurs. Altay Bayindir will once again be on the bench for United as I do not believe he possessed the experience and the ability in a big match like this one.

In defence, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Leny Yoro could all be available for United, which will give Amorim some different options in defence should changes need to be made, which will likely be the case as this will be a tough match for United. Spurs have bettered themselves despite still not achieving anything.

In midfield, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could both be available for United. Mason Mount will probably miss out due to another injury. In attack, Joshua Zirksee, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could be available for face Spurs. Marcus Rashford should be left out again as he’s not been worthy of a place recently.

Written by Paul

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.