Confirmed XI: Lammens starts against Sunderland; Mbeumo, Sesko & Mount in attack!

Manchester United return to Premier League football this weekend before the second international break of the season. Sunderland will be welcome to the Theatre of Dreams as United seek to overturn their poor form and Sunderland look to keep their good form going this season.

It has been almost nine years since United have faced Sunderland at Old Trafford, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for United with goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the goals. This will be a tough match for United given their form so far this season.

Ruben Amorim will face this high pressure clash as his tenure at the club has not been great. Granted, the methods of bringing in players has changed but the overall performances of the squad have not improved. Could he be the next managerial casualty at the club?

Manchester United

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot;

Mbeumo, Mount;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir; Maguire, Dorgu, Heaven, Leon; Ugarte, Mainoo; Cunha, Zirkzee

Sunderland

Roefs;

Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku;

Xhaka, Sadiki;

Traore, Le Fee, Adingra;

Isidor

Substitutes

Patterson; Ballard, Geertruida; Neil, O’Nien; Talbi, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda

Against Sunderland, United need to be starting well. It is important that United get a good start against the Premier League new boys. United need a win this weekend or it will be a long two weeks until the next Premier League match will be played.

United need to stop making the terrible errors in defence and in goal and start to find a way forward and blowing the opposition out of the water. It is also important that United to not underestimate Sunderland and that will mean Sunderland will take advantage of them.

United are a club that has been in transition for well over 12 years now. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, United have ben lost. United and now ten managers in from Fergie, including caretaker and interim managers and should have a route forwards now.

