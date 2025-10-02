4 October 2025

Related Stories

Brentford - PL - 27:9:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Cunha & Sesko lead the attack against Brentford; Mbeumo to score?

editor 27 September 2025
Brentford - PL - 27:9:25
6 min read

XI Prediction: United to beat Brentford? Mbeumo to find a goal against former club?

editor 25 September 2025
Chelsea - PL - OT - 20:9:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Amad & Sesko lead the attack against Chelsea at Old Trafford

editor 20 September 2025

You may have missed

Sunderland - PL - OT - 4:10:25
5 min read

XI Prediction: Lammens to start against Sunderland? Sesko to continue scoring?

editor 2 October 2025
Brentford - PL - 27:9:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Cunha & Sesko lead the attack against Brentford; Mbeumo to score?

editor 27 September 2025
Brentford - PL - 27:9:25
5 min read

XI Prediction: United to beat Brentford? Mbeumo to find a goal against former club?

editor 25 September 2025
Chelsea - PL - OT - 20:9:25
2 min read

Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Amad & Sesko lead the attack against Chelsea at Old Trafford

editor 20 September 2025

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading