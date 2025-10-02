XI Prediction: Lammens to start against Sunderland? Sesko to continue scoring?

Manchester United -v- Sunderland

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 4th October 2025; KO 12:30 BST

Manchester United return to Premier League football this weekend before the second international break of the season. Sunderland will be welcome to the Theatre of Dreams as United seek to overturn their poor form and Sunderland look to keep their good form going this season.

It has been almost nine years since United have faced Sunderland at Old Trafford, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for United with goals from Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring the goals. This will be a tough match for United given their form so far this season.

Ruben Amorim will face this high pressure clash as his tenure at the club has not been great. Granted, the methods of bringing in players has changed but the overall performances of the squad have not improved. Could he be the next managerial casualty at the club?

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, 1 – Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Benjamin Sesko

🅰️ 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro

Sunderland Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 3 – Wilson Isidor, 1 – Omar Alderete, Dan Ballard, Marc Guiu, Enzo Le Fée, Eliezer Mayenda

🅰️ 3 – Granit Xhaka, 1 – Simon Adingra, Omar Alderete, Milan Aleksic, Habib Diarra, Chemsdine Talbi

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted Sunderland XI:

Roefs;

Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku;

Xhaka, Sadiki;

Talbi, Rigg, Le Fee;

Isidor

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens needs to be starting for United against Sunderland at Old Trafford this weekend. United need to be more trusting to the Belgian, who might not be ready for the big time but major changes in the way United play are needed so much right now.

Altay Bayindir is not the competent goalkeeper that United need at this time. He is a capable reserve goalkeeper who could set in when needed, but as the number one, I do not think he has the ability to play that role for the club. United need players who will stand up and be counted.

Lammens could well be that player. Of course, when new goalkeepers have started at United, it has never been great from the start. Mistakes will happen and Lammens needs to be afforded the time to make them and learn from them, not judged from the outset.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

The United defence will need to start making their mark in the Premier League this season. There are so many capable players he and when Lisandro Martinez is back and fit, he will happily take the place of one of these players. Leny Yoro should be starting on the right side of the defence.

The Frenchman is a capable player and has torn so much in his first season at the Old Trafford club and there is still more to come from the defender. It is important that Mathijs De Ligt started in the centre of the back three as his leadership at the back is needed so much right now.

On the left side of the back three, Luke Shaw should keep his place as with Martinez out of action for the foreseeable future, he is the player that can make his mark against Sunderland and continue is comeback after a few season of poor fitness and football. United need this and now.

Midfield: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

The United midfield really needs some work. Amorim has a player playing out of position just to keep him in the XI, which is not working as well as it should be and needs to start the three new attacking players to give United an offensive edge in attack. Things need to change.

It is clear the formation is not going to be changing, despite the fact that it looks like it is not working at the club. Amad, if he’s able to play this weekend, should be starting on the right side of the midfield in the wing back position. Patrick Dorgu should be in the left wing back position.

In the centre of the midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro should be starting together after the later served his suspension after that red card against Chelsea. Fernandes should be playing further forward but Amorim seems to see something different developing here – but what?

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking line will need to start finding the goals this season. Bryan Mbeumo has two to his name this season with Benjamin Sesko scoring his first goal in the 3-1 defeat to Brentford last weekend. United should be outscoring the opposition with this attacking lineup.

Mbeumo and Sesko need to be keeping their places in the XI as they have both found their feet. Matheus Cunha has adapted to United since moving from Wolves in the summer but he is yet to find his debut goal for the club. It will come in time. This trio can be the best for United in time.

Amorim will have a few options on the bench with Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee who can both play in the attacking lines. These players should be utilised as much as possible as the more players find their feet this season, the better this team will start clicking together. Hopefully.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee

United will name nine players on the bench against Sunderland on Saturday. Altay Bayindir should be the goalkeeper on the bench because he does not cut it for the club. Tom Heaton could be in with a should too. United need to test Lammens to see what he has in his locker.

In defence, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson should be available for United should they be required, which is likely to be the case. Sunderland will challenge United and try and beat them, like every other club is aspiring to do at the moment.

In midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be on the bench to make a midfield change, which will be something that happens as Fernandes and Casemiro can’t last throughout the match. In attack, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee should also be available to feature.

Match Prediction

Against Sunderland, United need to be starting well. It is important that United get a good start against the Premier League new boys. United need a win this weekend or it will be a long two weeks until the next Premier League match will be played.

United need to stop making the terrible errors in defence and in goal and start to find a way forward and blowing the opposition out of the water. It is also important that United to not underestimate Sunderland and that will mean Sunderland will take advantage of them.

United are a club that has been in transition for well over 12 years now. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of the 2012/13 season, United have ben lost. United and now ten managers in from Fergie, including caretaker and interim managers and should have a route forwards now.

Manchester United 2-1 Sunderland

Written by Paul

