Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Cunha & Sesko lead the attack against Brentford; Mbeumo to score?

Manchester United travel to London to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. After the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend, United will be boosted to push for a second win in a row, which is unheard of so far this season.

Ruben Amorim will need to change his pack after Casemiro was sent off against Chelsea and will therefore miss this match. It could be that Mason Mount or Kobbie Mainoo will get a chance to partner Bruno Fernandes of Manuel Ugarte could be given a chance to show his worth.

Brentford sit in 17th place prior to the 12:30 pm kick off on Saturday with United sitting in 11th place – just three points separating the two sides. Bryan Mbeumo will return to his former club for the first time hoping that he can be the difference with United taking all three points this time.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Maguire, De Ligt, Shaw;

Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Substitutes

Heaton, Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Fredricson, Leon; Mount, Mainoo; Zirkzee

Brentford

Kelleher;

Kanode, van den Berg, Collins, Hickey;

Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard;

Schade, Thiago, Ouattara

Substitutes

Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Onyeka, Milambo, Janelt

United will need to get the better of Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Last season in this fixture, Brentford beat United 4-3 despite a late comeback from United. Amorim will need to build on the victory over Chelsea to keep United winning.

Hopefully, the attacking trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha will make their mark with the liked of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount also getting involved. This United side will need to capitalise on Brentford’s poor start to the season – aiming for the victory.

Should United get the better of Brentford, it will boost the squad to keep going in this busy period which will see United face Sunderland before the international break. After that, Liverpool will be on the horizon for United, which will be a massive fixture for the two sides.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

