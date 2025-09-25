XI Prediction: United to beat Brentford? Mbeumo to find a goal against former club?

Brentford -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford

Saturday 27th September 2025; KO 12:30 BST

Manchester United travel to London to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. After the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend, United will be boosted to push for a second win in a row, which is unheard of so far this season.

Ruben Amorim will need to change his pack after Casemiro was sent off against Chelsea and will therefore miss this match. It could be that Mason Mount or Kobbie Mainoo will get a chance to partner Bruno Fernandes of Manuel Ugarte could be given a chance to show his worth.

Brentford sit in 17th place prior to the 12:30 pm kick off on Saturday with United sitting in 11th place – just three points separating the two sides. Bryan Mbeumo will return to his former club for the first time hoping that he can be the difference with United taking all three points this time.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 2 – Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, 1 – Casemiro, Harry Maguire

🅰️ 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro

Brentford Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 3 – Igor Thiago, 2 – Fábio Carvalho, 1 – Mikkel Damsgaard, Aaron Hickey, Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade

🅰️ 2 – Kristoffer Ajer, Jordan Henderson, Frank Onyeka

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Mount, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha

Predicted Brentford XI:

Kelleher;

Kanode, van den Berg, Collin, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter;

Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard;

Henderson;

Schade, Thiago

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens

Senne Lammens will need to start for United sooner rather than later. I do not have full confidence in Altay Bayindir as his own confidence is not that high after playing a bit part role at the club since signing for United. Lammens’ experience is not excessive but he looks talented.

United need a goalkeeper to rise to the level needed to play for the club like David De Gea when he replaced Edwin van de Sar 14 years ago. The Spanish goalkeeper had a jittery start to life at United but soon started to find his feet and astound the Old Trafford faithful.

United’s goalkeeper should be one of the most vocal players on the pitch and be seeking to get the ball forward to the attacking players so United can get the better of their opposition. Not only that, a good shot stopper is required and that has not been present at United since De Gea left.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

United’s defence needs to be at their best and this season, that will come. Lisandro Martinez will remain on the sidelines as he recovers from a knee injury but United has some good options until he is fit. Leny Yoro needs to be starting on the right side of the defence against Brentford.

Yoro is one of the best defenders at the club and when he is not on the pitch, United look like they are missing something. Mathijs De Ligt also needs to be starting, playing in the centre of the defensive trio as his experience and work ethic are second to none – he’s a great player.

On the left side of the back three, Luke Shaw should be starting as this season he looks ready for action. When Martinez is fit, Shaw could be a casualty in the defence but it shows that United have something in him in this position as playing at left back seems to be over now.

Midfield: Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, Patrick Dorgu

The United midfield will need to find their way this season. With no midfield addition at the club this summer, despite reinforcement needed, Amorim will have to make do with the players that he has at his disposal. Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu should start as the wing backs.

Bruno Fernandes should be starting in the centre of the midfield as the creative player but with Casemiro out of action due to a red card against Chelsea, Mason Mount could start alongside him, or even Manuel Ugarte should he be trusted by Amorim.

United will need to start against Brentford like they did against Chelsea and push for an early goal, then keep their heads and aim to control the game. Amorim will have some options on the bench to reinforce the midfield, should that be needed, which is very likely.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

The attacking line will need to penetrate Brentford and get the better of their defence. United need to be scoring goals to get the victory in order to better their league position. They are three points off Arsenal in second place, which is likely to be extended this weekend.

Bryan Mbeumo will want to start against his former club and he will want to score or assist against Brentford. United supporters want to see him shine. Matheus Cunha will also be seeking to make his mark against Brentford and hopefully he can open his scoring account too.

Benjamin Sesko needs to be starting for United as he needs time to find his feet leading the line for United. The Slovenian is a great striker but is yet to make his mark at United. This weekend could be the opportunity that he needs to find his opening goal for the Old Trafford club.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Amad, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee, Chido Obi

United will have nine players on the bench against Brentford and can use a maximum of five of them throughout the match. Altay Bayindir should be the goalkeeper on the bench as Senne Lammens needs to get his chance in goal to show what he can do for the Old Trafford club.

In defence, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson should all be available to bolster the defence should they be needed against Brentford, which could be the case. In midfield, Amad, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should all be available too.

In attack, United have few experienced options at this time. Joshua Zirkzee will be on the bench waiting for his opportunity to shine and after his performances over the last few weeks, Chido Obi could be in with a chance of making the bench against Brentford, which would be good to see.

Match Prediction

United will need to get the better of Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Last season in this fixture, Brentford beat United 4-3 despite a late comeback from United. Amorim will need to build on the victory over Chelsea to keep United winning.

Hopefully, the attacking trio of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha will make their mark with the liked of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount also getting involved. This United side will need to capitalise on Brentford’s poor start to the season – aiming for the victory.

Should United get the better of Brentford, it will boost the squad to keep going in this busy period which will see United face Sunderland before the international break. After that, Liverpool will be on the horizon for United, which will be a massive fixture for the two sides.

Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul

