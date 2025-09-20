Confirmed XI: Mbeumo, Amad & Sesko lead the attack against Chelsea at Old Trafford

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to push for a victory after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend. United’s season has been another terrible start for the club, which looks to continue.

United have one win in the Premier League this season, which is a pathetic start to the season. The pressure on Amorim will continue if the club is not able to get a win this weekend. It could even be that the pressure ramps up towards another sacking of a United manager.

The season started positively against Arsenal with United holding their own despite the defeat. However, the next match was terrible as was the clash with Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. With the back he’s had this summer, Amorim needs to start getting it right.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Sesko, Amad

Substitutes

Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Fredricson; Ugarte, Mainoo; Mount, Zirkzee, Cunha

Chelsea

Sanchez;

James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella;

Fernandez, Caicedo;

Neto, Palmer, Estevao;

Pedro

Substitutes

Jorgensen; Adarabioyo, Gusto, Hato; Santos, Gittens; Guiu, Garnacho, George

United needs a performance against Chelsea. This Premier League season has started terribly for the club and the tactics and abilities of the players are the main questions. Amorim will not change his philosophy, despite it clearly not working at the club, something needs to change.

Chelsea have spent billions on new players and despite some charges hanging over them, which will probably be sorted out before the charges against City are even dealt with, the club seems to be heading in the right direction. A 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich will add some fire in their bellies.

United look set to be on the receiving end of another defeat, unless these players have decided they will fight for the club. Saying that, I don’t think that is going to happen as despite the problem players exiting the club this summer, some problems still remain at the Old Trafford club.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.