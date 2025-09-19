XI Prediction: United to stand up and fight against Chelsea at Old Trafford? Sesko to make his mark?

Manchester United -v- Chelsea

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 20th September 2025; KO 17:30 BST

Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Ruben Amorim’s side will need to push for a victory after their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend. United’s season has been another terrible start for the club, which looks to continue.

United have one win in the Premier League this season, which is a pathetic start to the season. The pressure on Amorim will continue if the club is not able to get a win this weekend. It could even be that the pressure ramps up towards another sacking of a United manager.

The season started positively against Arsenal with United holding their own despite the defeat. However, the next match was terrible as was the clash with Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. With the back he’s had this summer, Amorim needs to start getting it right.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 2 – Bryan Mbeumo, 1 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire

🅰️ 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro

Chelsea Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 2 – Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, João Pedro, 1 – Trevoh Chalobah, Pedro Neto

🅰️ 3 – João Pedro, 1 – Marc Cucurella, Estêvão, Enzo Fernández, Malo Gusto

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Lammens;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted Chelsea XI:

Sanchez;

Fofana, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Hato;

Fernandez, Caicedo;

Neto, Buonanotte, Gittens;

Pedro

Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

Senne Lammens should be starting for United just to see how well he does. Altay Bayindir is not up to the spec of a United goalkeeper and it is time for a new player to be tested in the position. United need to find their way at the club and cement their place as the United number one.

Against Chelsea, United will need to be at the best of their ability in defence as Chelsea have scored ten goals with United scoring four goals themselves, also getting two own goals. Lammens will be determined to make his career at United a good one so should be trusted this weekend.

It is a big match for the Belgian and I am sure he has the ability to find his feet in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe. United really need him to be the goalkeeper they want for the future of the club as time has been wasted on the likes of Andre Onana and Bayindir.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

The United defence has the ability, desire and everything that is needed to guide the club back to glory. However, over the last season or so, it has not worked as well as it should have for various reasons. Leny Yoro should be starting on the right side of the back three as he’s got talent.

The French defender has something in his locker that just confirms that one day he is going to be brilliant for the Red Devils. In the centre of the back three, Mathijs de Ligt should be starting. The Dutchman has everything in his locker to get results and he puts his heart into his matches.

On the left side of the back three Luke Shaw should continue to start for the Old Trafford club. United have many options in this position and perhaps Lisandro Martinez is the only player to get ahead of Shaw, which will give United some great rotation options in defence.

Midfield: Noussair Mazraoui, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

The United midfield is perhaps the main problem in this team. There is no engine in the centre of the midfield, just a player heading over the peak of his career, Casemiro and a creative player who strives for results, Bruno Fernandes. United need a tank in the midfield more than ever.

Both Casemiro and Fernandes need to be starting for United as they seem to be the best this midfield has to offer. But it cannot continue for a number of years as United are being left in the dark with other clubs finding great midfielders, which is terrible to see for this United squad.

On the right side of the midfield in the wing back position, Noussair Mazraoui should be starting. He recently returned from injury and should be fit enough to start. On the left side in the wing back position, Patrick Dorgu should be starting as he does really well in that position.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

United’s attacking line has been upgraded this summer but the fruits of United’s labour has not appeared yet. Bryan Mbeumo is the only new attacking player who has scored, having two goals to his name this season. Mbeumo should be starting against Chelsea as he’s that good.

Matheus Cunha is now back in contention to start against Chelsea after missing the City defeat to injury. He is banging on the door for a goal of his own and sooner or later he is going to get it. The Brazilian was a class signing with Premier League experience and his signing should work.

Benjamin Sesko should lead the line for United as the more he plays, the better he is going to adapt to the Premier League. It is a shame that he has not found the back of the net for the club yet, but that debut goal is coming for the Slovenian striker. Have some faith in his ability.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson, Diego Leon; Mason Mount, Amad, Manuel Ugarte; Joshua Zirkzee

United will be able to name nine players on the bench against Chelsea on Saturday evening. Altay Bayindir may be the goalkeeper on the bench with Lammens needing a chance to find his feet at his new club – you never know he could be just what United needs in goal.

In defence, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson and Diego Leon could all be on the bench with each player eager to get minutes on the pitch this season. United need some strength on the bench, especially in the midfield bit defensively, they have a great group when all are fit.

In midfield, Mason Mount, Amad and Manuel Ugarte could all be available against Chelsea, which should give United some options should they be needed. In attack, Joshua Zirkzee is the only experienced player the club could call on to try and change the game, should it be needed.

Match Prediction

United needs a performance against Chelsea. This Premier League season has started terribly for the club and the tactics and abilities of the players are the main questions. Amorim will not change his philosophy, despite it clearly not working at the club, something needs to change.

Chelsea have spent billions on new players and despite some charges hanging over them, which will probably be sorted out before the charges against City are even dealt with, the club seems to be heading in the right direction. A 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich will add some fire in their bellies.

United look set to be on the receiving end of another defeat, unless these players have decided they will fight for the club. Saying that, I don’t think that is going to happen as despite the problem players exiting the club this summer, some problems still remain at the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United 0-3 Chelsea

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.