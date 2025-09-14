Confirmed XI: Sesko starts against City! Time for him to bag his debut goal for United?

Manchester United travel the short distance to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon – the first Manchester derby of the season. Both United and City have not started the season all that well so it could be a good match for United.

Ruben Amorim has had many changes at the Old Trafford club this season with many problem players leaving the club this summer, not all permanently, which was a shame. He has also made a few good singings, changing the attacking line, which still needs time to gel.

United will need to hit the ground running at the Etihad in order to get the better of this City side, which has been a challenge for United of late. United needs to change their fortunes this season and it needs to start soon because it is only a matter of time before the media calls for change.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Amad;

Sesko

Substitutes

Heaton, Lammens; Maguire, Heaven, Fredricson, Leon; Casemiro, Mainoo; Zirkzee

Manchester City

Donnarumma;

Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly;

Rodri, Silva, Reijnders;

Foden, Haaland, Doku

Substitutes

Trafford; Ake, Gonzalez, Savinho, Nunes, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis, Mfuni

United were unbeaten by City in the Premier League last season with United winning the clash at the Etihad 2-1 and drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford. United were only beaten by City in the FA Community Shield which was penalty defeat. United van win this clash.

United have a new attacking line this season, despite one of the new summer signings not featuring against City due to injury. Sesko will need to find his feet and in this match, it will be important for him to announce himself to the Premier League.

City are not the team they were a few years ago. A rebuild is happening and things are to going right for the club with the number of injuries this season, not to mention the 115 charges still hanging over the club for cheating, which needs to come out sooner or later.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.