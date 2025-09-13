XI Prediction: Sesko to bag a goal at the Etihad? Fernandes & Mbeumo to shine against City?

Manchester City -v- Manchester United

Premier League

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Sunday 14th September 2025; KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United travel the short distance to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon – the first Manchester derby of the season. Both United and City have not started the season all that well so it could be a good match for United.

Ruben Amorim has had many changes at the Old Trafford club this season with many problem players leaving the club this summer, not all permanently, which was a shame. He has also made a few good singings, changing the attacking line, which still needs time to gel.

United will need to hit the ground running at the Etihad in order to get the better of this City side, which has been a challenge for United of late. United needs to change their fortunes this season and it needs to start soon because it is only a matter of time before the media calls for change.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 2 – Bryan Mbeumo, 1 – Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire

🅰️ 1 – Amad, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro

Manchester City Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 3 – Erling Haaland, 1 – Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders

🅰️ 1 – Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis, Omar Marmoush, Tijjani Reijnders

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Mainoo, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Fernandes;

Sesko

Predicted Manchester City XI:

Trafford;

Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol;

Rodri, Reijnders, Silva;

Bobb, Haaland, Doku

Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

Altay Bayindir will start for United against City on Sunday afternoon. Andre Onana has left the club on loan for the remainder of the season, which is great news as the guy was never a good fit for United. His performance against Grimsby Town was pathetic. Hopefully United get rid of him.

Bayindir will now have the chance to try and establish himself as the number one for United. However, new summer signing Senne Lammens will also be seeking to same thing. Lammens is an excitable player as based on his interviews, he is excited to start his career at United.

United will need to be at their best to take on City at the Etihad and hopefully, Bayindir is ready for the threat of goals as City’s start to the season has not been the greatest and there is plenty of work to be done to get them firing, which is the same for United at this stage of the season.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

United’s defence will have to be at their best against City. Leny Yoro should start on the right side of the back three as he offers everything that United need to do all the basics and more in the defence. The Frenchman was a great signing for the Old Trafford club.

In the centre of the back three Mathijs de Ligt should be starting. What he offers is much like Yoro. He is one of the best defenders the club has this season. When fit, he should always be starting. United need to build on the stronger players they have in defence.

On the left of the back three, Luke Shaw should continue to start whilst he is fit and determined to make a mark in Amorim’s squad this season. On his daw Shaw is a very good player. United could have what they need against City with this trio and they will have options on the bench.

Midfield: Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

United need to get the midfield sorted this season otherwise it will be another season of frustration for the club. A midfielder should have arrived in the summer. Against City, I would expect to see Amad start in the right wing back role with Patrick Dorgu as the left wing back.

Diogo Dalot is injured and unlikely to feature against City and Noussair Mazraoui only returned to action before the international break. Kobbie Mainoo should start in the centre of the midfield as he needs time to start finding his feet in this system and showing his worth to Amorim.

Casemiro could be the other midfielder that starts in the centre of the midfield, based on his experience in the game and his ability on the pitch. United will have other options on the bench which may well be needed against the might of City, despite their poor form this season.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Fernandes

United’s attack will need to be good against City. Benjamin Sesko will lead the line and he will need to start finding his feet in the Premier League and finding the back of the net. Against City, it could be a great chance for him to build his confidence in such a hugh match for United.

Flanking Sesko should be Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes. Mbeumo and Fernandes are the only attacking payers to have found the back of the net this season and we need to start seeing more goals. Granted United have benefited from two own goals thus far. United need to be better.

United will have few attacking options on the bench with Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha both likely to miss this match due to injury. Amorim will need to have a plan to suit this United side as another defeat this season will continue the clubs poor start to the 2025/26 season.

Substitutes: Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Manuel Ugarte, Jack Fletcher; Joshua Zirkzee, Chido Obi

United can name a maximum of nine players on the bench in the Premier League this season; using five of those players during the match. Senne Lammens is likely to be the goalkeeper on the bench against City, awaiting his chance to start in goal for his new club.

In defence, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson should all be available with United having more defensive players on the bench than attacking players. In midfield, Manuel Ugarte and Jack Fletcher could both be part of the travelling squad.

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee and Chido Obi could be the only attacking players on the bench for this tough match. In the coming weeks, United should have more attacking players to choose from but this City clash will see United with very few options on the bench. Amorim will need to adapt.

Match Prediction

United were unbeaten by City in the Premier League last season with United winning the clash at the Etihad 2-1 and drawing 0-0 at Old Trafford. United were only beaten by City in the FA Community Shield which was penalty defeat. United van win this clash.

United have a new attacking line this season, despite one of the new summer signings not featuring against City due to injury. Sesko will need to find his feet and in this match, it will be important for him to announce himself to the Premier League.

City are not the team they were a few years ago. A rebuild is happening and things are to going right for the club with the number of injuries this season, not to mention the 115 charges still hanging over the club for cheating, which needs to come out sooner or later.

Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United

Written by Paul

