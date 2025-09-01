Manchester United confirm deadline day signing of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens on transfer deadline day. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier on Monday that United had agreed on a deal with Royal Antwerp, seeing the 23-year-old move to United this summer.

Romano confirmed that United’s deal with the Belgian club that sees Lammens move to the Theatre of Dreams is worth €21 million plus add-ons. Lammens has signed a contract at United for the next five years which could see him become the number one at the club.

Speaking about his new clubs, Lammens speaking to the official Manchester United website, said:

“I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special. “You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff. This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives.”

Speaking about Lammens signing for United, director of football Jason Wilcox, said:

“Senne is an excellent young goalkeeper with great potential; we are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United after significant interest from a number of clubs.”

Lammens, 23, came through the academy other Club Brugge, called Club NXT. He was then transferred to Royal Antwerp where he played for academy side Young Reds Antwerp before making his senior debut for the club. He made 64 appearances for the Belgian club.

Lammens made four appearances for Antwerp in the 2025/26 season, conceding four goals, winning one match and drawing three before sitting out the last two matches due to an impending transfer away from the club. He could become United’s number one goalkeeper this season.

Written by Paul

