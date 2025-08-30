Confirmed XI: Mount, Cunha & Mbeumo lead attack against Burnley; Sesko & Onana benched!

Manchester United go again in the Premier League this weekend with Burnley travelling to the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim has not got off to a good start this season with the club losing to Arsenal, drawing with Fulham and exiting the Carabao Cup with a defeat to Grimsby Town.

Social media is full or suggestions that Amorim should be sacked because these people always think the solution to a problem is sack, rinse and repeat – never actually looking at the problems which keep reoccurring under different managers – lazy petulant players who don’t care.

The owners of the club, the Glazers have allowed this toxic culture and environment to continue for over 20 years now, not doing anything to thwart it because there will be people who always blame the manager time and time again, never viewing the real problem. That’s a shame.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Dalot, De Ligt, Yoro;

Amad, Fernandes, Casemiro, Shaw;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Mount

Substitutes

Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven; Dorgu, Ugarte, Mainoo; Zorkzee, Sesko

Burnley

Dubravka;

Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman;

Ugochukwu, Cullen;

Bruun-Larsen, Hannibal, Anthony;

Foster

Substitutes

Weiss, Worrall, Sonne, Pires, Edwards, Ramsey, Laurent, Tchaouna, Flemming

United need to be starting like they did against Arsenal almost a fortnight ago – not how they played against both Fulham and Grimsby Town. Amorim will need to get a win under his belt and they work through the international break to continue with in what will be a difficult period.

United will face Manchester City at the Etihad and Chelsea at home in the weeks after the international break, also facing Brentford before the end of September so United will need to be at their best or those matches will be problematic for the Old Trafford club.

Burnley will be seeking to get the better of United after their promotion back into the Premier League but United will need to think about their own troubles, aiming to correct them. These players are capable of so much more than they are delivering and that is sad to see.

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.