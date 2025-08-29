XI Prediction: Sesko to shine against Burnley? Amorim to get first win of the season?

Manchester United -v- Burnley

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 30th August 2025; KO 15:00 BST

Manchester United go again in the Premier League this weekend with Burnley travelling to the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim has not got off to a good start this season with the club losing to Arsenal, drawing with Fulham and exiting the Carabao Cup with a defeat to Grimsby Town.

Social media is full or suggestions that Amorim should be sacked because these people always think the solution to a problem is sack, rinse and repeat – never actually looking at the problems which keep reoccurring under different managers – lazy petulant players who don’t care.

The owners of the club, the Glazers have allowed this toxic culture and environment to continue for over 20 years now, not doing anything to thwart it because there will be people who always blame the manager time and time again, never viewing the real problem. That’s a shame.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 1 – Harry Maguire, Bryan Mbeumo, Leny Yoro

🅰️ 1 – Kobbie Mainoo, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount

Burnley Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 1 – Jaidon Anthony, Josh Cullen, Aaron Ramsey, Oliver Sonne

🅰️ 1 – Jaidon Anthony, Armando Broja, Josh Cullen, Mike Tresor

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Onana;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Sesko

Predicted Burnley XI:

Dubravka;

Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman;

Cullen, Ugochukwu;

Bruun-Larsen, Hannibal, Anthony;

Foster

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

United have serious problems in the goalkeeper position at the club. Both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir are not good enough to play for United. Both are a liability which ends up costing United. Bayindir does not command his area and Onana just is not good enough. It is sad to see.

United are seeking to sign Senne Lammens this summer with a few days of the summer transfer window remaining, which could help to solve the goalkeeping problem at the club. United need to find a solution as the situation will not remedy itself. Someone needs to stand up and sort them.

I would expect Onana to start again for United, despite his poor performance against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup. He is United’s number one and unless Amorim has had enough of the Cameroonian’s performances, I would imagine he will continue to start for United.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw

The United defence was missing Leny Yoro against Grimsby and it left United wide open, especially for the opening two goals of the game – both scored by Grimsby. United miss Yoro when he is not playing which means he needs to start whenever he is fit. That is obvious.

With Yoro starting on the right side of the back three, Mathijs De Ligt should start in the centre of the defence. The Dutchman has been a great signing for United and he is another player who is missed when he is not there. His height and ability are at the same level of Yoro.

On the left side of the defence, Luke Shaw should start once again. The defender was left out of the defeat to Grimsby, meaning he will be fresh for Saturday’s clash with Burnley. Shaw will be determined to get a good season under his belt after the career he’s had since moving to United.

Midfield: Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Patrick Dorgu

United’s midfield requires a lot of work too. The inability to command the midfield is horrifying to see – especially against a League Two side – no disrespect intended. These internationals should be doing so much better. Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu should start as wing backs.

The defensive duo will both need to work hard – equally – to ensure United get the better of their oposition as anything but a victory against Burnley will leave rainclouds above Manchester throughout the international break. United should be doing so much better all over the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will most likely partner up in the centre of the midfield but I no longer have faith in either of them – which should result in the bucking up their ideas and finding the form they are capable of. United will need to start seeking replacements for the pair.

Attack: Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha

United’s on paper is one of the best in the Premier League. However, with one goal scored and two assists between them, all from the same player – there will need to be some changes from them all. There was an expectation that these players would have dominated Grimsby!

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha need to be starting behind the striker. Their Premier League experience is second to none and both players have scored many goals against their opposition. The duo are capable of great things and that will soon come for United and boy it needs to.

Benjamin Sesko is also capable of great things and him settling in at United is much needed – urgently. I am sure he will find his feet at the club and to do that he should be starting all the matches that he can. United will need to make all of this work and quickly.

Substitutes: Altay Bayindir; Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Tyler Fredricson; Mason Mount, Amad, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo; Joshua Zirkzee

United will have nine players on the bench against Burnley but will they be able to change the fortunes of the club should that be required against the newly promoted side? Altay Bayindir will probably be back on the bench with United not having a great goalkeeper in the squad.

In defence, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson should be on the bench as that is all United have in reserve due to injury at this time. In midfield, Mason Mount, Amad, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo should be available – all will need to work harder than before though.

In attack, Joshua Zirkzee will be the only attacking player on the bench after the impending departures of Rasmus Hojlund and Antony who are departing the club on loan and permanently respectively. United need this season to work in order to continue the rebuild at the club.

Match Prediction

United need to be starting like they did against Arsenal almost a fortnight ago – not how they played against both Fulham and Grimsby Town. Amorim will need to get a win under his belt and they work through the international break to continue with in what will be a difficult period.

United will face Manchester City at the Etihad and Chelsea at home in the weeks after the international break, also facing Brentford before the end of September so United will need to be at their best or those matches will be problematic for the Old Trafford club.

Burnley will be seeking to get the better of United after their promotion back into the Premier League but United will need to think about their own troubles, aiming to correct them. These players are capable of so much more than they are delivering and that is sad to see.

Manchester United 2-1 Burnley

Written by Paul

