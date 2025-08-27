Confirmed XI: Sesko & Mainoo start against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United start their Carabao Cup pursuit in round two of the competition after their 15th placed finish in the Premier League last season. Ruben Amorim’s side will travel to Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town on Wednesday evening, shown like on ITV in the United Kingdom.

United are winless after two matches in the Premier League so far this season; losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. United face League Two opposition and will be seeking a first win this season.

United, after their turbulent 2024/25 season, will be an easy target but opposition supporters for how they finished and how they have been playing but at some point in the not too distant future, the egg will be in their faces. Newcastle United supporters will be crying into their Isak shirts.

Manchester United

Onana;

Fredricson, Maguire, Heaven;

Dalot, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu;

Amad, Cunha;

Sesko

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton, De Ligt, Leon, Mount, Fernandes, Casemiro, Zirkzee, Mbeumo

Grimsby Town

Pym;

Rodgers, Warren, McJannet, Sweeney;

McEachran;

Gardner, Green, Khouri, Burns;

Vernam

Substitutes

Auton, Staunton, Amaluzor, Turi, Brown, Soonsup-Bell, Rose, Kabia, Oduor

United and Grimsby have met 37 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 16 matches, drawn six and lost 15 matches. The last time the two sides match was back in 1948 so this will be like a new opponent for United having not met for the best part of 75 years.

United need to hit the ground running as an exit from the second round of the Carabao Cup this season will be embarrassing – considering the finish the club had in the Premier League last season, losing the UEFA Europa League final to Spurs and not playing in Europa this season.

Benjamin Sesko will need to find his scoring boots to sink the League Two side, which will not change much other than United gaining confidence after two poor results in the Premier League at the start of the season with one more match after this before the first international break.

Written by Paul

