XI Prediction: Leon & Sesko to get full debuts against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup? United to shine?

Grimsby Town -v- Manchester United

Carabao Cup

Blundell Park, Grimsby

Wednesday 27th August 2025; KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United start their Carabao Cup pursuit in round two of the competition after their 15th placed finish in the Premier League last season. Ruben Amorim’s side will travel to Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town on Wednesday evening, shown like on ITV in the United Kingdom.

United are winless after two matches in the Premier League so far this season; losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. United face League Two opposition and will be seeking a first win this season.

United, after their turbulent 2024/25 season, will be an easy target but opposition supporters for how they finished and how they have been playing but at some point in the not too distant future, the egg will be in their faces. Newcastle United supporters will be crying into their Isak shirts.

Manchester United Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 1 – Leny Yoro

🅰️ 1 – Bryan Mbeumo

Grimsby Town Top Scorers & Assists

⚽️ 4 – Jaze Kabia, 2 – Evan Khouri, 1 – Justin Amaluzor, Cameron Gardner, Kieran Green, Cameron McJannett, Harvey Rodgers, Charles Vernam

🅰️ 3 – Kieran Green, 2 – Tyrell Warren, 1 – Cameron Gardner, Evan Khouri, Reece Staunton, Géza Dávid Turi, Charles Vernam, Jamie Walker

Predicted Manchester United XI:

Bayindir;

Yoro, Maguire, Heaven;

Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Leon;

Zirkzee, Mount;

Sesko

Predicted Grimsby Town XI:

Pym;

Rodgers, Warren, McJannet, Staunton;

McEachran;

Amaluzor, Khouri, Turi, Burns;

Kabia

Goalkeeper: Altay Bayindir

The United goalkeeper position is somewhat of a problem for Ruben Amorim. Andre Onana, the clubs number one has been terrible in goal over the last two years. Altay Bayindir is lacking experience and does not seem to command his area like his Cameroonian counterpart.

Amorim has stuck with Bayindir for the opening two Premier League matches; losing 1-0 Arsenal at Old Trafford and drawing 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage. United need to be doing much better and not to let the habits of last season creep back in and see another poor season.

I believe Amorim will stick with Bayindir being that Onana has played no football this summer and has gone through only a few training sessions before making the bench against Fulham on Sunday. The impending arrival of Senne Lammens is an interesting one this summer.

Defence: Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven

The defence has the strength in depth to make some changes and still be pretty strong. Leny Yoro should keep his place on the right side of the defensive three, building on his goal, which was United’s first of the 2025/26 season. He is a class act, which is why United signed him.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire should start, giving Mathijs De Ligt some rest, although he could be on the bench just in case United need to reinforce the defence. Maguire has the height and ability to help United get the better of their League Two opposition.

On the left side on the defensive three, Ayden Heaven should start. He will be the understudy of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw, which will predominantly play in this position and providing he gives his best each match he plays, he will get more time on the pitch as the season ages.

Midfield: Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Diego Leon

The United midfield should be rejuvenated ahead of the Grimsby clash with some players considered on the fringe, or at least not starting or playing much in the last two games, getting some game time. Amad should start on the right side of the midfield in the wing back role.

Diego Leon should get his United debut on the left side in the wing back role, which should allow the player to show Amorim what he can do. United will test the youngster ahead of better chances in the coming matches, which will be good for him to showcase his talent and ability.

In the centre of the midfield, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte should start together. There is a lot of speculation surrounding Mainoo, who is a talent but will need to apply himself to get into Amorim’s team. Some players need to show a worth ethic to gain respect.

Attack: Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount

United’s attacking line should change against Grimsby so other players can get a look in and find some match fitness. Benjamin Sesko should be starting this match as he has the fitness needed to start. He could benefit from this match too and score some goal that United need.

Flanking Sesko should be Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount. Zirkzee has something about him and will get another season to make his mark at United, which is something he started to do last season prior to injury. Mount has started the season well although the results have not been good.

On the bench, the liked of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha should be available along with Bruno Fernandes, who can play a deeper midfield role but will still offer attacking flair. United should have this match in the bag and should aim to score as many as they can.

Substitutes: Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw, Tyler Fredricson; Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro; Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo

United will have nine players on the bench with five of those able to get onto the pitch throughout the clash with Grimsby. Andre Onana should be on the bench until he is fit enough to start in goal for United and with no appearances in pre-season, that should be a while yet.

In defence, United can rest a number of players, still starting a capable side. Diogo Dalot, Mathijs De Ligt, Luke Shaw and Tyler Fredricson could all be on the bench which gives United some great options from the bench if Grimsby end up giving United a Rin for their money.

In midfield, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro should be present to come on if needed, giving experience and attacking threat. In attack. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo should be rested but available should United need their attacking threat against the League Two side.

Match Prediction

United and Grimsby have met 37 times in the history of both clubs. United have won 16 matches, drawn six and lost 15 matches. The last time the two sides match was back in 1948 so this will be like a new opponent for United having not met for the best part of 75 years.

United need to hit the ground running as an exit from the second round of the Carabao Cup this season will be embarrassing – considering the finish the club had in the Premier League last season, losing the UEFA Europa League final to Spurs and not playing in Europa this season.

Benjamin Sesko will need to find his scoring boots to sink the League Two side, which will not change much other than United gaining confidence after two poor results in the Premier League at the start of the season with one more match after this before the first international break.

Grimsby Town 0-5 Manchester United

Written by Paul

