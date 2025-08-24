Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday as they travel to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. United have not lost to Fulham in the Premier League since February 2024, prior to that was back in 2009 – which was a good record for United.

However, Fulham did knock United out of the FA Cup last season 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the fifth round of the competition. Ruben Amorim will be seeking to get his United side back into the thick of it after a defeat to Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new season.

United had shown a major difference against Arsenal, have more possession and chances on goal, which was not something that happened much last season against the problem sides for United, which turned out to be almost any team United played. United need the win against Fulham.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw;

Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu;

Mbeumo, Cunha;

Mount

Substitutes

Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Fredricson; Ugarte, Mainoo; Zirkzee, Sesko

Fulham

Leno;

Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne;

Lukic, Berge;

Sessegnon, King, Iwobi;

Muniz

Substitutes

Lecomte; Cuenca, Robinson; Reed, Cairney; Jimenez, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Traore

United are a team in the middle of a rebuilding process but the results will need to get better this season for it all to start working. United did well against Arsenal last weekend at Old Trafford and they were unlucky not to get something from the match. Arsenal were not the best.

Amorim will need to get his attacking line scoring goals for fun and that could start against Fulham, who do not have a great record against United. Benjamin Sesko will want to get his first goal for the Old Trafford club on possibly his first start of the season, is he’s fit enough.

I think Sesko will be the player that gets the better of the Fulham defence, who are not the best in the league but not the worst either. United will start to find their feet and the incoming players this summer will start making a name for themselves at the Old Trafford club. Come on United!

Written by Paul

About the Author editor Administrator I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up. Visit Website View All Posts

Like this: Like Loading...

Discover more from Daily Man Utd News Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.